Celebrate REALTOR Safety Year-Round with a Customized Safety Culture Program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beverly Carter Foundation (BCF) is proud to introduce a three-part training series to assist leadership throughout the real estate industry in implementing sustainable safety strategies for their companies, associations, and employees year-round in order to prevent lone-worker tragedies and long-term harm. The new normal of COVID-19 restrictions, limited showings, increase of virtual communication, and one-on-one meetings are presenting new challenges. In order to support this safety initiative, BCF's first training, Leadership: Creating a Safety Culture Year-Round, will be held as a webinar Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

The Beverly Carter Foundation was created as a result of the kidnapping and murder of real estate broker Beverly Carter.

"Lone-worker safety starts at the top. By providing education to the decision makers in the industry, we are able to prevent not only tragedy, but inspire a culture of community in this bizarre time," says Carl Carter Jr. "Beverly Carter Foundation was established in the wake of a horrific tragedy. My greatest pride is knowing together we can help others, perhaps even save a life."    

Part one of the Leadership: Creating a Safety Culture Year-Round series highlights actionable insights and safety tips from real estate industry experts including: Carl Carter Jr., Lisa Tyler, Dave Legaz, Jen Stanborough, Dave Legaz, Emmary Simpson, Krista Gross, and Jay Thompson. All registered attendees will receive a packet of leadership safety resources and access to a video recording of the session.

This training is open to all leaders interested in attending due to its importance and is specifically targeted towards real estate broker-owners, mortgage, title, MLS, franchisors, associations, and related real estate lone-worker industries. Although free of charge to attend, a donation of $50 per attendee/$500 per organization is recommended in order to help the Beverly Carter Foundation secure additional research, create additional safety resources, speaker certifications, and the expansion of their teaching initiatives.

To register for this event please go to https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMuf-ihqjooE9P14nmSkdpfyRBjBsA5G9GY 

About Beverly Carter Foundation

The Beverly Carter Foundation is an independent 501 (c)(3) non-profit, created as a result of the senseless kidnapping and murder of real estate broker Beverly Carter. Beverly was targeted because she was perceived to be a "rich broker who worked alone." The foundation is dedicated to the ideal that every agent goes home safe every day by providing scientifically based research, information, consulting, training, and support at little to no charge to every MLS, association, brokerage, and agent. Education, prevention, and agent support can save lives. Learn more at beverlycarterfoundation.org.

