Celebrate Peace with Bold Leaders

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At this moment of divisiveness, quarantine and isolation, reaching an understanding of what we have in common seems urgent. Ideas proposed by visionary physicist/ philosopher David Bohm (1917–1992) might offer a key. His groundbreaking theories are discussed in a new film, Infinite Potential: The Life & Ideas of David Bohm, which is presented free of charge through September 30, 2020 by the Fetzer Memorial Trust and has been going viral. The film is being distributed by Counterpoint Films.

Critic Ira Israel called it "the most important documentary since An Inconvenient Truth."

"A film that should be seen by everybody," said another.

"...that rare work of cinema that makes reality more vivid and revelatory."

"It joins the many voices calling us to awaken."

On Sunday, September 20 at 3pm PT, in honor of the International Day of Peace, the Fetzer Memorial Trust is hosting a livestream of the film––the last in a series of special screenings held throughout the summer––followed by curated panel discussion entitled: " Quantum Potential: A Pathway to Peace ."

The "quantum potential," an idea proposed by Bohm in his 1952 Hidden Variables paper, is an invisible field that underlies the cosmos on both the macro level of stars and galaxies and also the micro level of subatomic particles––suggesting an "unbroken wholeness of the entire universe." This field is nonlocal, meaning everything within it is instantaneously connected and every part of it contains the whole. It's an idea that mystics have known about for millennia, and modern science is just beginning to explore. The Fetzer Memorial Trust has been funding much of this cutting-edge research.

The Sept. 20 panel discussion will feature thought-leaders who have embraced this idea of interconnectedness and its implications on how we live together on this planet, such as best-selling author and spiritual leaderMarianne Williamson, the first presidential candidate to propose establishing a "Department of Peace." Joining Williamson on the panel is civil rights leader Rev. Dr. Bernard LaFayette, who marched in the 1960s alongside John Lewis and Martin Luther King, Audrey Kitagawa, board chair of the Parliament of World Religions, Rev. Michael Beckwith, founder of Agape International Spiritual Center, Bob Roth, CEO of the David Lynch Foundation and Dr. Dot Maver, of the Global Silent Minute, who will act as moderator.

Each panelist has spoken eloquently on the subject of interconnection and the quantum field.

"Just like a sunbeam can't separate itself from the sun, and a wave can't separate itself from the ocean, we can't separate ourselves from one another," declared Marianne Williamson. "We are all part of a vast sea of love, one indivisible divine mind."

"Somewhere within you, you already know that you are a unique emanation of infinite potential," said Rev. Michael Beckwith.

"The ancient meditation texts refer to it as the 'source of thought' or 'pure consciousness' —a field of limitless creativity, intelligence and energy within," wrote Bob Roth in his book, Strength in Stillness.

This unique event is opened to all at infinitepotential.com , where you can register for your free ticket.

Watch the trailer here . Screening link for press viewing .

"Quantum Potential: A Pathway to Peace" is the final event in this free series of interactive, virtual discussions inspired by the documentary.

