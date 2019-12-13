Celebrate Christmas in KL with Ramada Suites By Wyndham KLCC

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Locals and visitors to Kuala Lumpur are invited to celebrate Christmas in the City with Ramada Suites by Wyndham KLCC, managed by Trinidad Signature Suites Sdn Bhd.

The award-winning hotel will be running several promotions that will ensure guests have a fantastic stay with the international brand.

The Christmas in KL package includes a three-night stay inclusive of breakfast for two people in a Studio Executive King or Twin Room -- with stays from December 23 or 24. In addition, guests will also enjoy a Christmas Eve Set Dinner at Hugo's KL -- the hotel's restaurant located on the ground floor.

The three-course menu begins with roasted tomato soup followed by a main course with a choice of; roasted turkey, tenderloin with risotto, or pan-fried seabass, each main comes with delicious sides. To complete the meal, indulge in a slice of red velvet cake.

"Our focus, as with every year, is to ensure that our guests have an excellent time with their family and friends -- Christmas is all about spending quality time with loved ones, and we are passionate about creating good memories for our guests," said Rajesh Daswani, the General Manager of Ramada Suites by Wyndham KLCC. He added that, "with performances by Mazlina a leading soul singer, guests will ensure it's a Christmas Eve to remember."

Those wishing to just join in the fun at Hugo's KL can book Christmas Eve Dinner Tickets through Hugo's KL or Diineout.

Those looking to surprise their loved ones should look no further than the hotel's Room & Spa package as a Christmas gift. Available for bookings now for redemption from 5 January 2020, the package includes a one-night stay in a Studio Executive King or Twin Room, daily breakfast for 2 people, and one one-hour spa massage treatment at Yoyoy Kamphora Spa, who's most recent outlet opened on Level 9 of Ramada Suites By Wyndham KLCC earlier this year.

