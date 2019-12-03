03.12.2019 00:18:00

Celeb Network Announces New Website Relaunch

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celeb Network has been committed to producing interesting news stories for a number of years. While this mission is still the same, the platform itself is changing amid exciting times for the brand. With a clean, sleek, modern design, it will allow visitors to get the news THEY need with little hassle. What's more, it couldn't be easier to navigate between pages and sections.

Ultimately, the website is all about simplicity, and this makes the user experience better than ever before. Whether you want to see the latest on celebrity awards ceremonies, box office news, gossip, TV shows, or in the music world, Celeb Network has it all.

On a daily basis, "Celeb Network strives as an industry leader to deliver consistent, relevant news, and updates relating to the celebrity world." As well as providing the latest news, Celeb Network aims to stay ahead of the competition with not only up-to-date news stories but reliable stories too.

For those who want to stay in touch with the celebrity world, why not save the home page as a bookmark in the browser? What's more, the website will also launch Polls and Quizzes. With opportunities to participate and win prizes, it's another reason why Celeb Network will become a key news outlet for anybody who loves all things celebrity.

About Celeb Network

With a history dating back to 1998, Celeb Network is an experienced celebrity news platform and continues to provide daily doses from all the celebrity action. Now striving for a fresh approach to this ageing field, the website offers stories relating to;

  • Awards ceremonies
  • Sports celebrities
  • Fashion designers
  • Music/film/TV
  • Net worth reports
  • Box office revenues
  • Reality TV
  • Hollywood

If you want to stay close to your favorite celebrities, there's no better way than with Celeb Network!

At Celeb Network, we aim to bring the latest celebrity news as soon as it happens. Whether it's stories on Hollywood stars (and their net worth!), TV, movies, sports celebrities, awards, or something else entirely, we're ready. As long as it's related to the celebrity world and we think you would love to hear about it, we'll bring it to you.

Press Contact:

 Kate Lynch
+12016760008
info@celebnetwork.com  
www.celebnetwork.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celeb-network-announces-new-website-relaunch-300967724.html

SOURCE Celeb Network

