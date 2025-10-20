Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Celcuity Stock Soars 39% On Positive Phase 1 Results For Gedatolisib-Darolutamide Combo

72.68 USD 39.82%
(RTTNews) - Celcuity Inc. (CELC) jumped 38.83% to $72.11, up $20.15, after announcing encouraging Phase 1 results for its investigational therapy gedatolisib in combination with Nubeqa (darolutamide) for men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Celcuity's Chief Medical Officer said the data compare favorably to existing treatments and confirmed that the company has begun enrolling patients in the updated Phase 1/1b trial to determine the recommended Phase 2 dose.

The stock opened at $70.45, reached a high of $74.20 and a low of $69.82, compared to a previous close of $51.96. It trades on the NASDAQ, with volume of 1.7 million shares versus an average volume of 0.2 million. The 52-week range is $10.84 - $76.31.