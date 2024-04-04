Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Cegedim Aktie
04.04.2024

Cegedim: Release of its 2023 Universal Registration Document

Cegedim
13.55 EUR 1.12%
Cegedim
13.55 EUR 1.12%

 
 

PRESS RELEASE

Financial Information


  		Cegedim: Release of its
2023 Universal Registration Document

Boulogne-Billancourt, April 4, 2024

Cegedim, an innovative technology and services company, announces that its 2023 Universal Registration Document (in French) has been published in compliance with Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) regulations on April 3, 2024, under the number: D.24-0233. The report is available free of charge:

  • At the company headquarters
Cegedim, Financial Department, 137 rue d’Aguesseau, 92100 Boulogne Billancourt

  • on its website
https://www.cegedim.com/finance/documentation/Pages/reports.aspx

The English version will be uploaded in the next few days.

The 2023 Universal Registration Document includes notably:

- The 2023 consolidated financial statements of the Group;

- The 2023 statutory financial statements of Cegedim S.A.;

- The related auditors’ reports on the consolidated and the statutory financial statements;

- The 2023 management report including notably social, societal and environmental information;

- The Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;

- Information regarding internal control and risk management;

- The draft resolutions submitted to the Shareholders’ Meeting of 14 June 2024;

- Information concerning fees paid to the Statutory Auditors; and

- Information on the share buyback programme.

Shareholders’ agenda: Q1 2024 revenue – Thursday 25 April 2024

 

About Cegedim:
Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services group in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 6,500 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of €616 million in 2023.
Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).
To learn more please visit: www.cegedim.fr
And follow Cegedim on Twitter @CegedimGroup, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

 

Aude Balleydier
Cegedim
Media Relations
and Communications Manager
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 68 81
aude.balleydier@cegedim.fr
Damien Buffet
Cegedim
Head of Financial Communication

Tel.: +33 (0)7 64 63 55 73
damien.buffet@cegedim.com
Céline Pardo
Becoming
Media Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)6 52 08 13 66
cegedim@becoming-group.com 		 

 

 

