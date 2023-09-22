|
22.09.2023 17:45:00
Cegedim: Release of its 2023 Interim Financial Report

PRESS RELEASE
Financial Information
|Cegedim: Release of its 2023 Interim Financial Report
Boulogne-Billancourt, September 22, 2023
Cegedim, an innovative technology and services company, announces that its Financial report for the 1st Half of 2023 is available free of charge in French and -in a few days’ time- in English (that is a free translation into English of the "Interim Financial Report 2023” issued in French):


About Cegedim:
Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 6,000 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of €555 million in 2022.
Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).
To learn more, please visit: www.cegedim.fr
And follow Cegedim on Twitter @CegedimGroup, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Aude Balleydier
Cegedim
Media Relations
and Communications Manager
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 68 81
aude.balleydier@cegedim.fr
Jérôme Moreau
Cegedim
Group Director of Management Control
Head of Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)7 85 63 61 99
jerome.moreau@cegedim.com
Céline Pardo
.becoming Grou
Media Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)6 52 08 13 66
cegedim@becoming-group.com



