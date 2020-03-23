Cedrus Investments Successfully Launched a New Office in Shenzhen, China

HONG KONG, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedrus Investments ("Cedrus"), a global boutique investment firm, is pleased to announce that it has officially launched its new Shenzhen office, which is ready to serve its global clientele with the company's extensive network and profound expertise especially in the sectors of life sciences and innovative technologies. Cedrus' Shenzhen office is committed to introducing cutting-edge technologies to China while helping Chinese companies achieving their business objectives globally. Making investments in selected emerging Chinese companies will be one of the key focuses of Cedrus' Shenzhen office, in addition to financing and developing projects as well as partnering with those companies.

With the successful launch of the Shenzhen office, Cedrus will be able to benefit not only from the geographical advantages of the city, which serves as an international transportation hub with easy access to the Pearl River Delta and Hong Kong but also the city's recognition as an emerging financial and innovation center where life sciences and high-tech innovations are among Shenzhen's key pillars of future economic growth. This new office facilitates Cedrus in bridging bothinbound and outbound investmentopportunities to its diverse client pool to meet their special needs in a customized way through Cedrus' array of offices in Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, Jakarta, and Grand Caymanas well.

Cedrus' goal has always been identifying and investing the most exciting innovative and disruptive technologies in fields including life sciences and innovative technologies that would have a life-changing impact on the global society and are also expected to create considerable values for investors and companies alike. Cedrus has been a trusted business partner for and forged close collaborative relationships with local governments, state-owned enterprises, and institutions in China.

Mr. Rani Jarkas, Chairman of Cedrus Investments, shared his vision on the blueprint of Cedrus Investments in particular and Cedrus Group in general and said that "Since Cedrus entered China almost two decades ago, we have established a strong track record of success locally due to our unique insights on market dynamics, thereby adding tremendous value to investments in sectors like life sciences and innovative technologies. The opening of our Shenzhen office will further strengthen our direct investments in these promising sectors, as Shenzhen is becoming one of the top hubs of innovations in the world."

About Cedrus Investments

Cedrus Investments is a global boutique investment firm headquartered in Hong Kong, specializing in Asset Management and Financial Advisory Services. Cedrus has extensive experience and a global network in the life sciences industry together with cross-border transactions track record in geographies, including China, Australia, Asia, U.S., and Europe.

