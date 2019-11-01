Cedar Realty Trust and Jackie Robinson Foundation Announce New Scholarships for Students from Ward 7 in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Realty Trust has announced an $85,000 grant to the Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF) to support six students from Ward 7 in Washington, DC, who began college this fall as part of the class of 2023. This grant supports one JRF Cedar Realty Trust Scholar, who is participating in the Foundation's core scholarship program and provides four-year financial scholarships, as well as a comprehensive set of services delivered through its celebrated "42 Strategies for Success Curriculum."

In addition to the JRF Cedar Realty Trust Scholar, five local students received one-year scholarships to participate in JRF's newest initiative, its Impact program. The Impact program delivers aspects of the JRF's established curriculum to an expanded audience of students from across the country in a new online platform that dispenses substantive modules on strategies for success in college, hosted by JRF Scholars, education experts and other professionals and special guests.

"Through his leadership, skills and courage, Jackie Robinson broke barriers in sports, media and business," said Bruce Schanzer, CEO and President of Cedar Realty Trust. "We are thrilled to partner with the Jackie Robinson Foundation, a like-minded organization that perpetuates the ideals and values that defined Jackie Robinson's life. We will continue to seek out ways to contribute to the local community in a meaningful way."

Cedar Realty Trust is currently redeveloping Northeast Heights, a shopping center in the Ward 7 area in what will be a multi-year project and will provide jobs and economic benefits for the community. A retail staple to its surrounding neighborhood, Northeast Heights forges an experience never before seen in Ward 7. The company's partnership with the Jackie Robinson Foundation is a prime example of Cedar Realty Trust's commitment to remaining an active member of the community by providing residents with opportunities to further their professional growth and education at the next level.

"This partnership is not just between Cedar Realty Trust and the Jackie Robinson Foundation, but it's also a partnership with the people of Ward 7," said Gregg Gonsalves, board member of Cedar Realty Trust, Chairman of the Jackie Robinson Foundation and a 1989 alumnus of JRF's program. "Ward 7 is one the most historic neighborhoods in Washington, DC and many of the foundation's scholars have strong footprints in the DC area. It was a natural fit for Cedar Realty Trust to continue Jackie Robinson's legacy of excellence and the Foundation's mission to promote civic engagement and the humanitarian ideals to which Jackie Robinson dedicated his life."

Ciara Chase, a resident of Ward 7, is the JRF Cedar Realty Trust scholar, who received a four-year grant to Syracuse University to study public policy administration. Ciara graduated from the School Without Walls High School, where she excelled academically as a member of the National Honor Society and the National Society of High School Scholars.

Cameron Vines, De'Nayia Bennet, Imani Nixon, London Hart and Zachary Clark — all Ward 7 residents who graduated from the SEED School of Washington, DC —received scholarships to participate in JRF's Impact program. The SEED Foundation will be partnering with JRF to help in the delivery of the program.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 56 properties, with approximately 8.6 million square feet of gross leasable area. For additional financial and descriptive information on the Company, its operations and its portfolio, please refer to the Company's website at www.cedarrealtytrust.com.

About the Jackie Robinson Foundation

For 45 years, the Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF) has continued Robinson's commitment to equal opportunity by addressing the achievement gap in higher education — and is poised to expand his rich legacy by building the Jackie Robinson Museum in New York City.

Founded in 1973 by Rachel Robinson, the Foundation has advanced higher education for minority students by providing generous, four-year scholarships, coupled with a comprehensive set of support services to highly motivated minority students attending colleges and universities throughout the country. JRF's efforts have led to a consistent 98% graduation rate among JRF Scholars, which is more than twice the national average for African American college students. The 1,500 JRF alumni are proven leaders in their communities and across a broad range of professional fields –and are true ambassadors of Jackie Robinson's legacy of service. JRF has disbursed over $85 million in grants and direct program support to students who have attended over 260 different colleges and universities across the country.

Expanding its mission of education, the Foundation is engaged currently in constructing the Jackie Robinson Museum in New York City. The Museum, which will include a robust online component, will chronicle Jackie Robinson storied athletic career and his long-lasting impact across society through artifacts, state-of-the-art exhibits, film and other media. This permanent tribute to Jackie Robinson. and his and Rachel Robinson's role in promoting equal opportunity, will serve as a destination for innovative educational programming and a place for vibrant dialogue on critical social issues. For more information, visit www.JackieRobinson.org

