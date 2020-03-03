+++ Gewinn-Strategien 2020 mit technischer Analyse - Live in den Märkten! Hier anmelden +++ -w-
03.03.2020 01:30:00

CEC Entertainment, Inc. To Announce Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results And Host A Conference Call On Monday, March 9, 2020

IRVING, Texas, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEC Entertainment, Inc. ("CEC" or the "Company"), a nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter 2019 at 7:00 a.m. Central Time on Monday, March 9, 2020.

CEC Entertainment, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/CEC Entertainment, Inc.)

Hosting the conference call and webcast will be David McKillips, Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Howell, Chief Financial Officer, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Central Time that same day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 201-689-8263, the conference code 13699509, or by accessing the webcast at the following link http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138228. A replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Central Time on March 9, 2020 through 10:59 p.m. Central Time on March 23, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671, the conference code 13699509. Investors and interested parties may also listen to a live and archived webcast of the conference call by visiting www.chuckecheese.com under the link "Investor Relations".

About the Company
CEC Entertainment, Inc. is a nationally recognized leader in family dining and entertainment with both its Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza restaurants. As the place where over half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play and is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $16 million to schools through its fundraising programs and supports its national charity partner, Boys and Girls Clubs of America. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. With a bold design and contemporary layout, an open kitchen revealing much of their handcrafted food preparation, the latest technology and games, and beer and wine for adults, Peter Piper Pizza restaurants appeal to parents and kids alike. As of December 29, 2019, the Company and its franchisees operated a system of 612 Chuck E. Cheese and 129 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 states and 16 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com and peterpiperpizza.com.

For CEC Entertainment, Inc.

Investors
Jim Howell
Chief Financial Officer
CEC Entertainment, Inc.
(972) 258-4525

Media
Current Marketing for Chuck E. Cheese
Sara Spencer
(312) 935-1223
Current@cecentertainment.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cec-entertainment-inc-to-announce-fourth-quarter-2019-financial-results-and-host-a-conference-call-on-monday-march-9-2020-301014858.html

SOURCE CEC Entertainment, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

02.03.20
Absturz der Edelmetalle mit hohen Handelsvolumina
02.03.20
Flood Risk Foreshadows Spring Planting
02.03.20
Nichts für schwache Nerven
02.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
02.03.20
Vontobel: derimail - Goldminers mit doppelter Renditechance
02.03.20
SMI fällt deutlich unter die 10.000er-Marke
28.02.20
Special: Corona Virus und die Märkte | BX Swiss TV
27.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.85% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
mehr
Special: Corona Virus und die Märkte | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kaufgelegenheiten? So schätzt Buffett den Einfluss des Coronavirus auf die Märkte ein
SNB zahlt für 2019 4 Milliarden Franken an Bund und Kantone - Aktie mit Kurssprung
Dow letztlich deutlich stärker -- SMI schliesst deutlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Tag nahe Nulllinie -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich fester
Nach 300-Millionen-Verlust: Lego-Eigner übernehmen Verantwortung
Hedgefonds stockt bei Tesla auf: Musks neuer Lieblings-Grossinvestor?
Baerbock will Migranten von der türkisch-griechischen Grenze in die EU holen
Scheidender UBS-Chef Ermotti könnte Swiss Re-Präsident werden
Deshalb steigt der Euro zum Franken klar an
Gesundheitsexperten warnen vor Dramatisierung des Coronavirus
DAX: Trendlinie gebrochen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow letztlich deutlich stärker -- SMI schliesst deutlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Tag nahe Nulllinie -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich fester
Die Wall Street schloss am Montag deutlich höher. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich in der neuen Woche von seiner freundlichen Seite. Beim der deutschen Leitindex konnte der Abwärtstaumel der Vorwoche stoppen. In Asien setzten die Börsen zum Wochenauftakt zu einer Erholung an.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;