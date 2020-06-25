25.06.2020 23:13:00

CEC Entertainment, Inc. Cancels Previously Announced First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call For Friday, June 26, 2020

IRVING, Texas, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEC Entertainment, Inc., a nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining, today announced that following its filing for voluntary protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code on June 24, 2020, the previously announced conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results for the first quarter 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, June 26, 2020 has been cancelled.

CEC Entertainment, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/CEC Entertainment, Inc.)

About the Company
CEC Entertainment, Inc. is a nationally recognized leader in family dining and entertainment with both its Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza restaurants. As the place where over half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play and is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $16 million to schools through its fundraising programs and supports its national charity partner, Boys and Girls Clubs of America. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. With a bold design and contemporary layout, an open kitchen revealing much of their handcrafted food preparation, the latest technology and games, and beer and wine for adults, Peter Piper Pizza restaurants appeal to parents and kids alike. As of March 29, 2020, the Company and its franchisees operated a system of 612 Chuck E. Cheese and 125 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 states and 16 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com and peterpiperpizza.com.

For CEC Entertainment, Inc.
Investor and Media Inquiries:
FTI Consulting
Angelo Thalassinos / Sarah Rosselet
CEC_Communications@fticonsulting.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cec-entertainment-inc-cancels-previously-announced-first-quarter-2020-earnings-conference-call-for-friday-june-26-2020-301084081.html

SOURCE CEC Entertainment, Inc.

