Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'576 -0.2%  SPI 13'898 0.0%  Dow 34'087 0.7%  DAX 15'195 0.3%  Euro 0.9642 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'176 0.2%  Gold 1'992 0.4%  Bitcoin 31'241 -1.3%  Dollar 0.8987 -0.8%  Öl 86.5 -0.6% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Swisscom874251Tesla11448018Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Lonza1384101Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Geberit3017040
Top News
Pluszeichen in Moskau: RTS verbucht zum Handelsende Gewinne
UBS-Aktie freundlich: Wettbewerbskommission hat Untersuchung zur CS-Übernahme durch die UBS abgeschlossen
Online-Seminar: Erfolgreich in den Forex - Drei Wege, um Ihre Chancen im Hebel-Trading zu erweitern
Nach starkem ersten Halbjahr 2023: Norwegischer Staatsfonds erleidet im dritten Quartal Milliardenverlust
Vonovia-Aktie: Was Analysten von Vonovia SE erwarten
Suche...
0% Kommission

03.11.2023 17:00:00

CDR-Life Presents Findings from Two Studies in Preparation of Phase 1 Trial with Immunotherapy CDR404 for Treatment of Solid Tumors at SITC 2023

Therapeutic potential of CDR404, as a first-of-its-kind precision immunotherapy for HLA-A*02:01+ patients with MAGE-A4+ squamous non-small cell lung carcinoma (SQ-NSCLC)

Development of a Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) model to facilitate discovery of safe and efficacious doses for upcoming Phase 1 trial

ZÜRICH, Switzerland, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDR-Life Inc., in the run-up to initiation of its first Phase 1 clinical trial, presented two posters for CDR404, a first-of-its-kind, antibody-based, bivalent & bispecific MAGE-A4 T-cell engager (TCE) targeting MAGE-A4, an intracellular cancer protein with expression in several frequent and difficult to treat solid tumors, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting.

"The absence of actionable genetic alterations makes SQ-NSCLC a difficult-to-treat cancer after relapse from immune checkpoint blockade. The demonstration of high MAGE-A4 protein expression in SQ-NSCLC and potent preclinical cytotoxicity of CDR404, highlights the therapeutic promise of CDR404 in HLA-A*02:01+ patients with SQ-NSCLC. Results from the second presentation show that leveraging the QSP model for the prediction of CDR404 doses that are likely to be safe and efficacious will enable CDR-Life to select the most effective dose to carry forward into a future registrational study,” said Swethajit Biswas, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer at CDR-Life.

"These milestones underscore the continued advancement of CDR404’s potential as an off-the-shelf precision immunotherapy for MAGE-A4+ solid tumors. The unique Fab-(scFv)2 molecular format and CD3 binding properties of CDR404 is very different compared to previous T-cell engagers which have targeted MAGE-A4+ tumors, thereby optimizing the probability-of-success in the clinic,” Dr. Biswas concluded.

Poster presentation highlights include:

Abstract 1397

  • SQ-NSCLC had the highest MAGE-A4 mRNA expression levels among solid cancers in the TCGA database.
  • Immunohistochemistry showed positive MAGE-A4 staining in 28/50 SQ-NSCLC samples.
  • Treatment with four different doses of CDR404 induced complete tumor regression in the in vivo SQ-NSCLC NCI-H1703 xenograft model.

Abstract 195

  • The QSP model builds a preliminary understanding of the relationship between MAGE-A4 expression and intra-tumor T-cell density in determining CDR404 anti-tumor activity.
  • The QSP model predicted doses of CDR404 which might have the most favorable benefit-risk profile for patients in the Phase 1 trial.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: CDR404, an antibody-based bispecific & bivalent T-cell engager targeted against MAGE-A4, for Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (SQ-NSCLC)
Abstract Number: 1397
Presentation Date: Friday, November 3, 2023
Presentation Time: 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. PDT

Title: Overcoming the dose-response prediction limitation from bench to clinic for T-cell engagers: Using Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) modeling in the development of CDR404 for solid tumors
Abstract Number: 195
Presentation Date: Friday, November 3, 2023
Presentation Time: 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. PDT

About CDR-Life

CDR-Life is developing highly specific antibody therapeutics to target intracellular proteins presented on the major histocompatibility complex (MHC). Our versatile MHC-targeted antibody platform increases access to a vast array of antigens that were not previously addressable, to develop a pipeline of first in class therapeutics across a broad range of solid tumors. With a team of proven drug development experts and backed by leading cross-Atlantic investors, we are working to redirect and activate the patient’s own immune system to eliminate their tumors.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien, Krypto & Rohstoffe – Ein Blick auf die aktuelle Marktlage
Wie ist die aktuelle Lage am Markt? Wo liegen die Schwierigkeiten für Aktien und wie sieht es bei Krypto und Rohstoffen aus?
Darüber gibt Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin Einblicke im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Aktien, Krypto & Rohstoffe – Aktuelle Marktlage | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

16:06 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Infineon, Nvidia
09:20 Marktüberblick: Fallende Renditen treiben Aktienmärkte an
08:41 SMI setzt Erholung fort
08:00 Aktien, Krypto & Rohstoffe – Aktuelle Marktlage | BX Swiss TV
07:21 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Am Volumenmaximum
02.11.23 Julius Bär: 9.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Partners Group Holding AG
02.11.23 Bitcoin Kurs steigt nach Fed-Sitzung auf 36.000 Dollar – Anleger hoffen auf Zinsgipfel
02.11.23 Porsche auf der Überholspur
23.10.23 26.Oktober 2023 bei Splint Invest: McLaren MP4/12c - historische Rendite p.a. der letzten 3 Jahre: 9%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'050.00 18.62
Short 11'271.99 13.24 9WSSMU
Short 11'665.71 8.86 SMIR9U
SMI-Kurs: 10'577.03 03.11.2023 16:53:33
Long 10'163.42 19.98 CVSSMU
Long 9'917.89 13.58 SYSSMU
Long 9'503.98 8.94 SSNM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trotz Rekordhöhen: Darum raten Experten derzeit vom Goldkauf ab
180-Grad-Wende: Darum raten Experten jetzt zum Wechsel von Ethereum zu Bitcoin
PayPal-Aktie stärker: PayPal steigert Umsatz
Zinsentscheid: US-Notenbank Fed hält an Zinspause fest - Tür für Erhöhung bleibt aber offen
Geberit-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Geberit steigert Profitabilität trotz Umsatzrückgang
Weshalb der Eurokurs seine Gewinne wieder abgibt - zum Franken erholt
Swiss Re-Aktie tiefer: Swiss Re erzielt Milliardengewinn dank steigender Kapitalerträge
Nikola-Aktie letztlich dennoch deutlich fester: Tesla-Rivale Nikola macht mehr Verlust
Bundesrat: SNB schliesst weitere Zinserhöhungen nicht aus
Apple-Aktie unter Druck: Apple kann Gewinn trotz Umsatzrückgang steigern - Zurückhaltende Prognose

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit