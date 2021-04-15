 CDPQ releases its 2020 Annual Report | 15.04.21 | finanzen.ch
CDPQ releases its 2020 Annual Report

MONTRÉAL, April 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) today released its Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020, titled Constructive Capital (the English version will be available next week).

In addition to the financial results published in February, CDPQ presents an overview of its activities over the last year. The report includes:

  • A presentation of CDPQ's depositors and their respective net assets as at December 31, 2020
  • CDPQ's outlook on global economic conditions
  • A detailed analysis of the overall return and different asset classes
  • A risk management report
  • The Sustainable Development Report
  • An overview of CDPQ's presence in Québec to build a dynamic, competitive and sustainable economy
  • Reports of the Board of Directors and its committees addressing strategic orientations, audit, governance and ethics, human resources management and compensation for senior management and employees

The Annual Report Additional Information is also released today (the English version will be available next week).

ABOUT CDPQ
At Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), we invest constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public retirement and insurance plans, we work alongside our partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. We are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As at December 31, 2020, CDPQ's net assets totalled CAD 365.5 billion. For more information, visit cdpq.com, follow us on Twitter or consult our Facebook or LinkedIn pages.

SOURCE Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec

