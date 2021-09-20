SMI 11’936 -0.8%  SPI 15’475 -0.7%  Dow 34’585 -0.5%  DAX 15’490 -1.0%  Euro 1.0917 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’131 -0.9%  Gold 1’754 0.1%  Bitcoin 44’034 -0.7%  Dollar 0.9322 0.6%  Öl 75.5 -0.2% 
> > >
20.09.2021 01:01:00

CDPQ invests in WestConnex, Australia's largest road infrastructure project

  • CDPQ joins the Sydney Transport Partners (STP) consortium to acquire the remaining shares of WestConnex from the NSW Government for AU$11.1 B
  • WestConnex is a critical 70 km motorway linking Sydney's west and southwest to the city centre, the Sydney Airport and Port Botany
  • Through this transaction, CDPQ initiates a new strategic partnership with Transurban, one of the world's largest operators in the sector

MONTRÉAL and SYDNEY, Sept. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), a global investment group, announced today a AU$2.3 B investment in WestConnex, Australia's largest road infrastructure project, and that it is joining the Sydney Transport Partners (STP) consortium led by Transurban.

STP has executed an agreement to acquire the remaining 49% equity stake in WestConnex from the NSW Government for AU$11.1 B. This important transaction will take STP's total ownership interest in WestConnex to 100%, with CDPQ owning a 10% stake of this strategic road asset.

WestConnex is Australia's largest road infrastructure project and is a major part of the New South Wales (NSW) Government's integrated transport plan to support Sydney's growth. By 2031, 40% of Sydney's population is expected to live within 5 kilometres of WestConnex. It includes 33 km of new or improved motorway and 37 km of existing road assets. WestConnex also includes connections for future projects linking the north shore and northern beaches, Sydney Airport, Port Botany and the southern suburbs. With a significant network of new tunnels, WestConnex is providing traffic with an underground alternative allowing surface roads to be returned to communities and creating a positive legacy by delivering 18 hectares of new parks, playgrounds and recreational facilities.

Emmanuel Jaclot, CDPQ's Executive Vice-President and Head of Infrastructure, said, "WestConnex plays a critical role for Sydney residents, offering faster, safer and more efficient routes around Sydney. As a longstanding infrastructure investor in Australia, CDPQ is thrilled to join forces with Transurban and Sydney Transport Partners in acquiring a stake in WestConnex, an investment which aligns with our strategy targeting high-quality infrastructure alongside partners with extensive market knowledge and operational expertise."

CDPQ is a significant investor in Australia and New Zealand. CDPQ has been active in infrastructure, logistics, real estate and private equity, with recent investments including Healthscope, a private hospital operator, and Sydney Metro. CDPQ is also a shareholder and long-term partner of Plenary Group, having invested in several Plenary-originated Australian PPP projects since 2012. It also holds a 22.5% interest in TransGrid, the electricity transmission network of the State of NSW and the Australian Capital Territory, and 26.7% in Port of Brisbane.

Further information in relation to the WestConnex acquisition and the Entitlement Offer are set out in the investor presentation released by Transurban to the ASX today. Financial close of the acquisition is expected in October 2021.

ABOUT CDPQ
At Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), we invest constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public retirement and insurance plans, we work alongside our partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. We are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As at June 30, 2021 CDPQ's net assets total CAD 390 billion. For more information, visit cdpq.com, follow us on Twitter or consult our Facebook or LinkedIn pages.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cdpq-invests-in-westconnex-australias-largest-road-infrastructure-project-301380044.html

SOURCE Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Curdin Summermatter: Strukturierte Produkte bei der ZKB – Was stand bei den Anlegern hoch im Kurs? | BX Swiss TV

Die ZKB, Nummer 1 im Wirtschaftsraum Zürich, neben dem klassischen Privat- und Firmenkundengeschäft, gehört das Asset Management und auch der Handel dazu. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV, ist Curdin Summermatter, Leiter des Verkaufs für Strukturierte Produkte. Welche Produkte bei den Anlegern am meisten nachgefragt wurden im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und inwieweit Swisscanto eine Rolle spielt, erläutert Curdin Summermatter im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG. Weiter gibt er einen Ausblick auf die noch verbleibenden Monate in 2021 und was die Anleger erwarten können.

Curdin Summermatter: Strukturierte Produkte bei der ZKB – Was stand bei den Anlegern hoch im Kurs? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

17.09.21 Chevron will „grünes“ Geschäft deutlich ausbauen
17.09.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 50er-EMA im Fokus / EUR/USD – Erneut unterm 10er-EMA
16.09.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf JD.com Inc, Baidu Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
16.09.21 Vontobel: derimail - Bonus-Zertifikat auf den Impfstoffhersteller BioNTech, Lonza, Novartis und Roche mit 145% Bonusbetrag
16.09.21 SMI gibt weiter nach
16.09.21 Curdin Summermatter: Strukturierte Produkte bei der ZKB – Was stand bei den Anlegern hoch im Kurs? | BX Swiss TV
15.09.21 Marktüberblick: Brenntag erfreut nachbörslich
10.09.21 Lyxor: Podcast: Minding the gender gap, with L’Oréal and Equileap
10.09.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Moderna, Tesla
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Neue Krypto-Eldorado - Bitcoin-Miner wandern aus China ab
ARK fährt Tesla-Beteiligung zurück: Cathie Wood stösst Tesla-Aktien ab
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 37: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Wachstum verlangsamt sich: Nouriel Roubini warnt vor Stagflation
Buffett-Indikator auf Rekordhoch: Steht nun bald ein Crash bevor?
Fauci: US-Empfehlung zu BioNTech/Pfizer-Auffrischungsimpfung ist nicht endgültig
Lufthansa: Kapitalerhöhung zur Rückzahlung der Staatshilfen
Evergrande räumt Fehlverhalten von Führungskräften ein
Commerzbank-Experte: Ex-EZB-Präsident Draghi nimmt weiterhin Einfluss auf die Inflation in der Eurozone
Franken gemäss Experten nicht mehr überbewertet

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit