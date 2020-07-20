CDPQ Appoints Vincent Delisle as Head of Liquid Markets

MONTRÉAL, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) today announced the appointment of Vincent Delisle as Head of Liquid Markets, concluding an international recruiting process led by a recognized firm that began last April.

Mr. Delisle has 25 years of experience in asset allocation strategy, global equity markets and portfolio management. He began his career trading stocks and bonds in the 1990s at investment firm Eterna Trust before spending seven years as a Portfolio Strategist at Desjardins Securities from 1997 to 2004.

He then spent fourteen years at Scotia Bank, where he served as Director of Equity Research, Québec and Managing Director, Portfolio and Quantitative Strategy in the Capital Markets division. In these roles, Mr. Delisle was the bank's chief strategist, and his investment recommendations were followed by thousands of brokers who advised individuals and by Scotia Bank's institutional clients around the world. For each of the six years from 2013 to 2018, in recognition by his peers for the quality of his work, he was ranked #1 Analyst in Portfolio Strategy in the prestigious Greenwich Associates rankings and for three years in the Brendan Woods International rankings. Before joining CDPQ, Mr. Delisle was Co-Chief Investment Officer at Hexavest. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Finance from Université Laval and is a CFA Charterholder.

In his new role as Head of Liquid Markets at CDPQ, Mr. Delisle will be responsible for leading the Equity Markets and Fixed Income teams, and co-leading with Head of Real Assets and Private Equity, Macky Tall, the Investment Funds and External Management team, as well as the Global Research team. He will report to the President and Chief Executive Officer and will sit on the Executive Committee and Investment-Risk Committee.

"Vincent Delisle has a global view of international equity markets and of the economy, proven experience in portfolio construction and a solid investment track record. He is skilled at identifying deep market trends, implementing value-creating strategies and then transforming them into rigorous and efficient decision-making processes," said Charles Emond, President and Chief Executive Officer of CDPQ. "With his unique combination of experience and abilities, he is an extremely accomplished leader who can position our liquid market portfolios for the next decade to the benefit of our depositors," he added.

"I'm very proud to join CDPQ, a world-class organization that plays a leading role in Québec's economic development and that is recognized and respected in the markets for its knowledge and know-how. I'm looking forward to working with the teams to lead CDPQ's liquid portfolios and continuing to build on the organization's research capacity and investment fund strategy," said Vincent Delisle.

Mr. Delisle starts his new position on August 3, 2020.

