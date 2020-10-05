CDNetworks Recognised in Gartner Market Guide for Global CDN

CDNetworks, the CDN (Content Delivery Networks) and cloud security provider, named a Regional Focus CDN by Gartner

SINGAPORE, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year CDNetworks has been recognised again in Gartner's Market Guide report, as a Regional Focus CDN provider. This is the third time CDNetworks was named in Gartner's CDN Market Guide.

CDNetworks has PoPs distributed all over the world and Regional Focus refers to a concentrated number of PoPs in certain locations. CDNetworks puts its focus where the customers are and in regions where the company would like to grow its business.

"CDN has always been our expertise, it was conceived in South Korea 20 years ago and now, we have evolved into a full-fledged solution IT company that also have Edge Computing, Cloud Security, Cloud Storage, Colocation, SD-WAN, High-speed Data Transmission and more, added to our portfolio" said Simon Gui, Head of Sales (S&SEA) CDNetworks.

This is made possible due to CDNetworks' already established network platform across the globe. CDNetworks has 11 branch offices worldwide and together with its skilled personnel, 24/7 support and swift assistance is made possible.

Combined with the parent company Wangsu Science & Technology, CDNetworks has 1500 PoPs deployed in over 70 countries. The company has massive resources and capacity developed in APAC regions especially in China, Russia, Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Philippines and Singapore.

CDNetworks serves clients of different verticals from IoT, gaming, media and entertainment, e-commerce, financial services, manufacturing, transportation, retail and many more.

According to the report, Gartner expects that "the enterprise CDN market will grow from 20% to 22% compound annual growth rate through 2025. As many enterprises deploy applications and workloads that can't tolerate latency (4K video, gaming and trading) delay, consumers of CDN will begin to look beyond content delivery and dabble in developer edge services."

Source: Gartner, Market Guide for Global CDN, Ted Chamberlin et al., 18 June 2020

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CDNetworks

CDNetworks is a leading global Content Delivery Network (CDN) with a fully integrated cloud solution offering unparalleled speed, security, and reliability for the prompt delivery of web and application content. The company offers users a fast and safe web experience – whether serving B2B or B2C customers, mobile employees or remote offices with content optimized for any device, browser, and network.

Media Contact

CDNetworks Co. Ltd

media@cdnetworks.com

www.cdnetworks.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/148231/cdnetworks_logo.jpg

SOURCE CDNetworks