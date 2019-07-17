CDNA INVESTIGATION ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts CareDx (CDNA) Investors to Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP notifies investors in CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA) of the firm's investigation of possible disclosure violations.

The investigation concerns matters raised on July 16, 2019 by Kerrisdale Capital's report questioning the efficacy and safety of CareDx's AlloSure diagnostic test.

More specifically, the report accuses AlloSure of being ineffective in diagnosing kidney rejection and dangerous if used as directed by the Company. According to the report "[e]very single clinical paper and study of AlloSure leads, in our view, to one inescapable conclusion: AlloSure is an utter failure as a comprehensive biomarker of rejection."

If you purchased or otherwise acquired CareDx securities before July 16, 2019 and suffered losses or have information that may assist this investigation, contact Hagens Berman:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/caredx

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

CDNA@hbsslaw.com.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether the Company may have misled investors about the effectiveness of AlloSure," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding CareDx should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email CDNA@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw .

Contact:

Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cdna-investigation-alert-hagens-berman-alerts-caredx-cdna-investors-to-investigation-of-possible-disclosure-violations-300886178.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP