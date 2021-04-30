SMI 11’022 -0.5%  SPI 14’179 -0.6%  Dow 33’859 -0.6%  DAX 15’136 -0.1%  Euro 1.0979 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’975 -0.6%  Gold 1’768 -0.2%  Bitcoin 51’858 6.5%  Dollar 0.9129 0.5%  Öl 67.3 -1.8% 

30.04.2021 19:04:00

CDG Partners with Paymentus to Expand MBS Payment Options

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications Data Group (CDG) is pleased to announce its recent partnership with Paymentus, a premier provider of innovative, reliable, and secure electronic bill presentment and payment services. CDG's integration between its consumer and enterprise billing and management solution, MBS, and Paymentus will be offered as an add-on service for MBS clients that will allow service providers the ability to support and process electronic payment forms beyond standard ACHs and credit cards, such as Venmo, Amazon Pay, PayPal, and Amazon Alexa voice-assistant payments.

Superior BSS/OSS Solutions Since 1970 (PRNewsfoto/Communications Data Group)

As CDG's Vice President of Sales, Andrew Sabatuk points out, "Service providers right now are looking for ways to give their subscribers the ability to pay their bills through their preferred payment channels. The world where everyone paid their bills with cash or a check is gone. Only supporting basic ACH and credit payments can cost you customers these days, because certain consumers, especially Millennials, will align their purchasing decisions based on whether or not they can use their preferred payment method." Current clients interested in knowing more about MBS's integration with Paymentus should contact their Account Executive for more information.

About CDG: CDG has been providing scalable, accurate (B/OSS) billing and operational support solutions for voice, video, and data for retail and wholesale telecommunications carriers and service providers since 1970. Options include: BDS, Interconnect, CABS, Mediation, MBS Customer Care, Network / Plant, Trouble, Service Provisioning, E-Care, Task Management, CRM / Prospects, and third-party financial, accounting, mapping, and facilities management products. Service bureau, hosted, and licensed options are available.  Visit our website at www.cdg.ws to learn more.

About Paymentus: Paymentus is the premier provider of innovative, reliable, and secure electronic bill presentment and payment services for more than 1300 clients leading the Utility, Insurance, Consumer Finance, Health and Government industries. Our comprehensive eBilling and Payment Platform allows our clients to provide a unified customer bill-pay experience that includes online, mobile, IVR, text, kiosk, and agent-assisted channels, as well as a full range of customer communication options. For more information, please visit www.paymentus.com.

Contact: Ryan Travaille
Phone:  217 402-3445
ryant@cdg.ws 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cdg-partners-with-paymentus-to-expand-mbs-payment-options-301281346.html

SOURCE Communications Data Group

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16:19 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
15:03 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf BMW, Tesla, Volkswagen
10:08 Gute Nachrichten aus den USA reichen nicht mehr
09:42 Marktüberblick: Amazon nachbörslich gesucht
05:51 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Weiter seitwärts / EUR/USD – An Widerstandslinie
29.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Valora Holding AG
29.04.21 Karsten-Dirk Steffens: China A-Equities – Expertise für aktives Asset Management gefragt | BX Swiss TV
27.04.21 Lyxor: Thematic ETFs: pitfalls and opportunities
mehr

 

https://youtu.be/iJNrZE7RUO4

Bei Öffnung des Chinesischen Onshores Marktes im Jahr 1978 war noch nicht abzusehen, dass sich China in nur 40 Jahren zur zweitgrössten Volkswirtschaft entwickeln wird. Heute zu Gast ist Karsten-Dirk Steffens, Head of Distribution Switzerland – Aberdeen Standard Investments. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke in die demographische Situation des Landes und die Hintergründe der Öffnung des Marktes für ausländische Investoren. Ob Nachhaltigkeit auch in China eine grosse Rolle spielt und wie sich Investoren verhalten sollten, darüber berichtet Karsten-Dirk Steffens ausführlich.

Karsten-Dirk Steffens: China A-Equities – Expertise für aktives Asset Management gefragt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie letztlich im Minus: Nestlé kauft US-Vitaminhersteller Bountiful
Türkei verbietet Zahlungen mit Cyberdevisen: Kryptobörse kollabiert
Swiss Re-Aktie sehr stark: Swiss Re kehrt in die schwarzen Zahlen zurück
PolyPeptide-Aktien mit fulminantem Börsendebüt
Wall Street schlussendlich fester -- SMI fällt letztlich zurück -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiens Börsen gehen freundlich aus dem Handel
Credit Suisse-Aktie gibt ab: CS könnte Kandidatur von VR Gottschling wohl zurückziehen
Kräftiger Gewinnsprung bei Amazon: Amazon-Aktie wird für Zahlen belohnt
CS-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Zurückhaltung bei Kohle-Finanzierung gefordert - CEO bedauert jüngste Ereignisse
CS-Aktie unbewegt: Credit Suisse-Wandelanleihen bringen Milliardenbetrag - Fortschritte bei Abwicklung der Greensill-Fonds
Clariant-Aktie knickt ein: Clariant in den USA in rechtliche Auseinandersetzung involviert

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit