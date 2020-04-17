+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
17.04.2020 19:38:00

CDC Study Finds Footwear Spreads COVID-19; Hands-Free Footwear Brand Kizik Immediately Donating Emergency Shoes to Front-Line Healthcare Workers

VINEYARD, Utah, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Data from a new study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that COVID-19 may travel on shoes and that the footwear of medical staff in particular could be carriers. Kizik, a Utah-based innovative footwear company, announced today it will immediately donate 1,000 pairs of hands-free Kizik® shoes to healthcare workers in support of the fight against COVID-19.

"Three years ago, Kizik introduced hands-free shoes to help consumers who want to fuse convenience, comfort and fashion. When this CDC study broke, we immediately realized our shoes could help front-line healthcare workers battling COVID-19. If you don't have to use your hands to put on, take off, or lace up your shoes, the likelihood of the coronavirus traveling from shoes to hands will be reduced. And because Kizik shoes are designed for comfort, we know folks on their feet for long hours in hospitals will also get the support they need," said Monte Deere, CEO of Kizik. Deere continued, "Giving away 1,000 pairs of shoes to the doctors and nurses who are risking their own health is our small way of showing them support during these uncertain and trying times."

Kizik is revolutionizing the footwear industry by reinventing the way people put shoes on their feet. Kizik shoes create a custom, hands-free fit for each foot by using an aerospace-grade titanium band that rebounds around the heel to hold the foot snugly and securely, making Kizik shoes the easiest to wear of any shoes.

To request to receive Free Kizik Shoes, please visit kizik.com/germfree

Press and media information is available here: kizik.com/press

About Kizik
Kizik is a Utah-based footwear company revolutionizing the industry by creating something truly original and extraordinary, and doing it in a way only inventors can. Kizik's drive for simplicity results in shoes that match exhilarating style with incredible functionality. Shoe style is one of the most popular ways of expressing personality, but that doesn't mean it needs to involve the hassle of tying laces or hopping around on one foot after getting through airport security. Kizik shoes are crafted with F.A.S.T.® (Foot Activated Shoe Technology) inside so the shoe design and technology work together seamlessly. Kizik shoes go through more than 100,000 compression tests to ensure each shoe lives up to the company's promise, without compromise. Each shoe is made using the highest-grade materials, providing superior strength and durability, and looking even better over time.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cdc-study-finds-footwear-spreads-covid-19-hands-free-footwear-brand-kizik-immediately-donating-emergency-shoes-to-front-line-healthcare-workers-301042913.html

SOURCE Kizik

