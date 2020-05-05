05.05.2020 14:59:00

CDC Foundation Sources PPE From Stoltz One to Protect Vulnerable U.S. Health Care Workers on the Front Line

ATLANTA and CAPE TOWN, South Africa, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While working tirelessly to save the lives of those infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), U.S. health care workers on the front line combatting the pandemic remain at risk due to a severe shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE). PPE is vital to safeguard health care workers from exposure to COVID-19, which means that many are lacking the life-saving supplies needed to safely do their jobs.

As of mid-April, nearly 9,300 U.S. health care workers have contracted COVID-19, of whom 27 have died, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). To combat the spread of the virus, the CDC Foundation contacted Stoltz One, an international company that supplies medical equipment and PPE under its trading division, Stoltz One Health, to import much of the PPE the CDC Foundation requires to address the urgent needs of health care workers and front line responders.

Leon Stoltz, CEO of Stoltz One, said, "PPE is in short supply globally due to a variety of factors like increased demand but when the CDC Foundation reached out, we did our best to assist as fast as possible. We have a secure group of manufacturers and suppliers, and we can quickly import much-needed PPE supplies to the United States. Health care workers should not have to risk their lives because of a lack of basic protective equipment."

In a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Conference of Mayors, nearly 90% of mayors said that they lack sufficient PPE for medical workers and emergency responders in their cities.

"In our battle against COVID-19, it's imperative to keep our healthcare workers protected, and PPE is critical in this fight," said Judy Monroe, MD, president and CEO of the CDC Foundation. "As shortage of and demand for PPE started to increase and the CDC Foundation became engaged in requiring larger quantities of PPE, we reached out to Stoltz One. We are pleased to work together with them to protect our health care and other front line workers."

With more than one million recorded COVID-19 infections, the U.S. has the world's highest number of cases and accounts for over a third of all global infections. More than 68,000 American lives have already been lost to the pandemic.

Wesley Francis
Communications Director
Stoltz One
+27-76-854-4864
press@stoltzone.com 
www.stoltzone.com 

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cdc-foundation-sources-ppe-from-stoltz-one-to-protect-vulnerable-us-health-care-workers-on-the-front-line-301052955.html

SOURCE Stoltz One

