11.05.2021 21:46:00

CDC Announces COVID-19 At-Home, Rapid Testing Approach Pioneered by eMed for International Travel to Enter the United States

MIAMI, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eMed™, a telehealth company, announces updated guidelines by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for international airline travelers re-entering the United States. Passengers may now use eMed's pioneering digital-point-of-care platform, offering third-party guided and verified COVID-19 at-home rapid antigen testing with certified results in minutes and automated reporting.

(PRNewsfoto/eMed)

The home test administered by eMed provides greater access to individuals needing a reliable, quick and easy rapid antigen test for COVID-19 detection. At $25 each, the BinaxNOW™ Home Test available for sale at eMed.com and in select local pharmacies, is the most affordable at-home rapid test option currently available on the market accepted by airlines with certified results reported automatically to public health authorities.

"eMed is pleased the CDC supports and approves the use of a third-party verified COVID-19 testing platform such as ours for international air passengers traveling to the United States," said Dr. Patrice Harris, eMed Co-Founder and CEO. "This is an important step in getting validated rapid antigen testing approved for use so international travelers entering the United States may do so with greater ease, in addition to being an important step in our collective efforts to reactivate our economy."

Only with eMed can an individual taking a COVID-19 rapid antigen home test abroad receive CDC-approved electronic documentation suitable for U.S. re-entry with an eMed third-party validated and authenticated negative result.

To date, eMed has distributed millions of rapid antigen tests through individual sales and partnerships.

eMed is actively working with airlines; those interested in signing up may visit eMed's website for a detailed description of eMed's at-home testing process or contact sales@emed.com.

eMed is committed to delivering affordable, on-demand access to verified diagnostic services which are accessible from a laptop, desktop computer or single device - like a smartphone or tablet - in English and Spanish.

About eMed

eMed (www.eMed.com) is a digital health company democratizing healthcare with a digital point-of-care platform that provides fast, easy and affordable at-home healthcare testing, supervised and guided online by eMed Certified Guides. We embrace quantitative medicine to deliver prescribed tests and treatments directly to patients, driving better and more cost-effective health outcomes.

  • This product has not been FDA cleared or approved; but has been authorized by FDA under an EUA;
  • This product has been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS- CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens; and,
  • This product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cdc-announces-covid-19-at-home-rapid-testing-approach-pioneered-by-emed-for-international-travel-to-enter-the-united-states-301289121.html

SOURCE eMed

