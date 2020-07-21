CDB Aviation Appoints Brendan O'Neill as CFO

CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing”), announced a new executive addition to its Dublin-based leadership team with the appointment of Brendan O'Neill as Chief Financial Officer, who will oversee all financial aspects of the company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200721005660/en/

Brendan O'Neill has joined CDB Aviation’s Dublin-based leadership team as Chief Financial Officer to oversee financial aspects of operations and support ongoing efforts to enhance the lessor’s market position and shareholder value. (Photo: Business Wire)

O'Neill has two decades of aircraft leasing and multinational experience, bringing a unique blend of cross-functional experience, combining financial, operational, and functional leadership.

"We are very fortunate to have found such a strong executive for our CFO role,” said CDB Aviation Chief Executive Officer Patrick Hannigan. "Brendan possesses deep strategic and financial acumen, and the breadth of knowledge and experience in aviation finance that will be a valuable asset to our company, particularly at a time when we are focused on navigating our path through the current challenging environment and positioning for the next phase.”

O'Neill knows how to lead efforts to drive consistent profitable results that lead to significant shareholder value creation. He joins CDB Aviation from DAE Capital, where he spent eleven years, including as part of AWAS, most recently holding the position of Senior Vice President, Financial Reporting, Planning & Analysis. He conducted a wide range of financial efforts, including capital raising, liquidity management, rating agency engagement, investor relations, and strategic financial planning and analysis. In 2017, O'Neill played a key role in the sale of AWAS to DAE, and the subsequent integration of the two companies post acquisition.

O'Neill commenced his career with Kerry Group in their graduate program, gaining domestic and international experience across a number of roles. He progressed to GE and held senior positions in their financial services division. O'Neill is a Fellow of the Associate of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA).

"I am excited to join CDB Aviation’s executive leadership and lead its excellent finance team, while working closely with the CDB Leasing team to execute toward our goals of achieving sustainable profitability, increasing shareholder value, and driving company operations forward from a position of strength,” commented CDB Aviation Chief Financial Officer Brendan O'Neill.

"The truly remarkable development of our business over these past few years is in large part due to the dedication and efforts of our talented management and innovative team, focused on sustainable growth and innovation,” added Hannigan. "As we navigate current market headwinds, we will work together to achieve our objectives of discipline and focus, zeroing in on market enhancement strategies and leveraging emergent opportunities to advance long-term vision.”

About CDB Aviation

CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing”) a 35-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. CDB Aviation is rated Investment Grade by Moody’s (A1), S&P Global (A), and Fitch (A+). China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is the world’s largest development finance institution. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating.

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in China’s leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business – listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200721005660/en/