21.03.2020

CD One Price Cleaners Offers Free Laundry For Healthcare Workers And First Responders

WESTCHESTER, Ill., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CD One Price Cleaners is now providing a no cost laundry service for healthcare workers, police, firefighters, and EMTs so that they can rest, refresh, and remain focused on serving the community.

As part of Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker's "stay at home" order, dry cleaners and laundry services are designated as "essential." In light of this, all 34 Chicagoland CD One Price Cleaners are open and ready to serve the community. Additionally, the brand is offering any front-line health care worker, police office, firefighter, or EMT with a valid ID complimentary wash and fold laundry service, including 20 pounds of laundry sorted, washed, dried, and folded for free, weekly, through the end of April.

"This is the least our brand and franchise owners can do to support those on the front lines," says co-founder and CEO Rafiq Karimi, Jr. "It's an honor and a privilege to be able to give back to our community and, more importantly, allow our healthcare workers and first responders to remain focused on the health and well-being of our community."

About CD One Price Cleaners:

CD One Price Cleaners is based in suburban Chicago. Founded in 2001, the company operates 36 franchise and corporate-owned locations in the Midwest. Follow CD One Price Cleaners on Facebook or visit www.cdonepricecleaners.com.

 

