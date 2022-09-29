Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.09.2022 01:30:00

CCTV+: China, Argentina hold high-level forum on cultural exchanges

BEIJING, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China and Argentina held a high-level forum on cultural exchanges in Beijing on Wednesday.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the forum and gave a speech.

Reading Chinese President Xi Jinping's congratulatory letter to the forum, Huang noted that the letters sent by Xi and Argentine President Alberto Fernandez have demonstrated the enormous importance the two leaders place on China-Argentina cooperation in the new era and their earnest expectations for deepening bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership and advancing people-to-people and cultural exchanges and cooperation.

He said that China and Argentina, both important emerging markets and developing countries, are facing the important tasks of economic recovery after the pandemic and improving people's livelihoods and well-being.

China hopes people from the two countries will work hand in hand to promote prosperity, safeguard peace and development, facilitate economic and trade cooperation, and deepen the China-Argentina friendship, the official said.

The two countries should deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and carry out exchanges and cooperation in various fields at all levels, Huang said, adding that the two peoples should also enhance their mutual understanding and friendship.

Both sides should strengthen communication and cooperation, jointly promote equity and justice, and create a fair, objective, positive and healthy public opinion environment to inject more positive energy into the construction of a community with a shared future for China and Latin America as well as mankind in the new era, Huang said.

As one of a series of activities marking the 50 anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, the high-level forum, co-hosted by China Media Group (CMG) and the Secretariat of Media and Public Communication of Argentina, attracted more than 100 representatives online and offline.

Link: https://youtu.be/RXwU6lBov0U

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cctv-china-argentina-hold-high-level-forum-on-cultural-exchanges-301637396.html

SOURCE CCTV+

