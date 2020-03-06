|
06.03.2020 00:14:00
CCR - Results for the 4th quarter of 2019
SÃO PAULO, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CCR S.A. (CCR), one of Latin America's largest infrastructure concession groups, discloses its results for the 4th quarter of 2019.
Highlights 4Q19 vs. 4Q18
- Consolidated traffic increased 7.8%. Excluding ViaSul, the increase was 3.0%.
- Same-basis* adjusted EBITDA grew 19.6%, accompanied by a margin of 63.9% (+2.8 p.p.).
- Same-basis* net income totaled R$499.2 million, 3.0% down.
- On February 21, 2020, CCR informed its shareholders and the market in general that the Commission responsible for the bidding process object of Concession Notice 02/2019, promoted by the Federal Government through the National Land Transportation Agency (Agência Nacional de Transportes Terrestres), declared that the Company won the bid for the concession for infrastructure and public services of recovery, operation, maintenance, monitoring, conservation, implementation of improvements, expansion and maintenance of the service level of the BR-101/SC stretch between Paulo Lopes (km 244 +680) and the border between the states of Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul (km 465+100), pending award of the CONCESSION.
*The same-basis adjustments are described in the same-basis comparison section.
IFRS
Proforma
Financial Indicators (R$ MM)
4Q18
4Q19
Chg %
4Q18
4Q19
Chg %
Net Revenues1
2,233.5
2,645.0
18.4%
2,386.3
2,793.6
17.1%
Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2
2,233.5
2,554.7
14.4%
2,376.7
2,703.3
13.7%
Adjusted EBIT3
(24.4)
903.6
n.m.
44.8
975.1
n.m.
Adjusted EBIT Mg.4
-1.1%
34.2%
35.3 p.p.
1.9%
34.9%
33.0 p.p.
Adjusted EBITDA5
535.3
1,500.8
180.4%
640.4
1,605.2
150.7%
Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4
24.0%
56.7%
32.7 p.p.
26.8%
57.5%
30.7 p.p.
Operating adjusted EBITDA6
1,346.5
1,477.1
9.7%
1,451.5
1,581.5
9.0%
Operating adjusted EBITDA Mg.4
60.3%
55.8%
-4.5 p.p.
60.8%
56.6%
-4.2 p.p.
Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2
1,365.1
1,633.1
19.6%
1,465.3
1,737.5
18.6%
Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis2
61.1%
63.9%
2.8 p.p.
61.7%
64.3%
2.6 p.p.
Net Income
(307.1)
392.6
n.m.
(307.1)
392.6
n.m.
Net Income on the same basis2
514.7
499.2
-3.0%
514.7
499.2
-3.0%
Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)
2.8
2.4
2.7
2.4
Adjusted EBITDA5 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x)
1.6
5.2
1.8
5.0
¹ Net revenue excludes construction revenue.
Conference Calls/Webcast
Access to the conference calls/webcasts:
Portuguese conference call with simultaneous translation into English:
Friday, March 6, 2020
11:00 a.m. São Paulo / 09:00 a.m.New York
Participants calling from Brazil: (+55 11) 3193-1080 (+55 11) 2820-4080
Participants calling from the US: 1-646 828-8246 or (+1) 800 492-3904
Access Code: CCR
Replay: (11) 3193-1012 or (11) 2820-4012
Code: 6613150#
The instructions to participate in these events are available on CCR's website: www.ccr.com.br/ri.
IR Contacts
Marcus Macedo (+55 11) 3048-5941
Flávia Godoy: (+55 11) 3048-5955
Caique Moraes (+55 11) 3048-2108
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ccr---results-for-the-4th-quarter-of-2019-301018744.html
SOURCE CCR S.A.
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
US-Börsen verlieren kräftig an Boden -- SMI schliesst deutlich schwächer -- Verluste beim DAX -- Dow mit kräftigem Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der Heimatmarkt gab ebenso wie der deutsche DAX am Donnerstag kräftig ab. An den US-Börsen kam es am Donnerstag nach den deutlichen Vortagsgewinnen wieder zu einem Rücksetzer. Asien Börsen verzeichneten unterdessen Kursgewinne auf breiter Front.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}