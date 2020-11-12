CCR - Results for the 3rd quarter of 2020

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CCR S.A. (CCR), one of Latin America's largest infrastructure concession groups, discloses its results for the 3 rd quarter of 2020.

Highlights 3Q20 vs. 3Q19

Consolidated traffic decreased by 1.6%. Excluding ViaSul, it fell by 5.9% in the period. Despite the performance in the quarter, the recently disclosed volume of equivalent vehicles showed a recovery of consolidated traffic, which grew by 6.3% between October 23 and 29 . Excluding ViaSul, it grew by 0.5%.

. Excluding ViaSul, it grew by 0.5%. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 12.9%, with a margin of 59.7% (-3.7 p.p.). Same-basis 1 adjusted EBITDA fell by 16.5%, with a margin of 59.8% (-4.0 p.p.).

adjusted EBITDA fell by 16.5%, with a margin of 59.8% (-4.0 p.p.). Net income totaled R$118.3 million , 65.2% down. Same-basis 1 net income totaled R$93.3 million , 71.9% down.

, 65.2% down. Same-basis net income totaled , 71.9% down. On September 28, 2020 , CCR informed its shareholders that it would begin paying interim dividends of around R$0.18 per common share on October 30, 2020 .

, CCR informed its shareholders that it would begin paying interim dividends of around per common share on . In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, state and municipal governments have imposed several measures including social isolation and restrictions on the movement of people, which impacted demand and, consequently, CCR's 3Q20 results. For more details, please refer to the "COVID-19" section of this earnings release and notes 1.1 and 28 of the ITR.

1 - Adjustments on the same basis are described on the same basis section of the company´s earnings release, available at www.ccr.com, br/ri.



IFRS Proforma Financial Indicators (R$ MM) 3Q19 3Q20 Chg % 3Q19 3Q20 Chg % Net Revenues1 2,409.6 2,228.9 -7.5% 2,588.0 2,324.4 -10.2% Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2 2,370.6 2,113.1 -10.9% 2,529.5 2,208.5 -12.7% Adjusted EBIT3 920.8 630.8 -31.5% 967.0 656.5 -32.1% Adjusted EBIT Mg.4 38.2% 28.3% -9.9 p.p. 37.4% 28.2% -9.0 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA5 1,527.6 1,331.3 -12.9% 1,607.7 1,396.6 -13.1% Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4 63.4% 59.7% -3.7 p.p. 62.1% 60.1% -2.1 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2 1,513.2 1,263.3 -16.5% 1,582.6 1,328.6 -16.0% Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis2 63.8% 59.8% -4.0 p.p. 62.6% 60.2% -2.4 p.p. Net Income 340.2 118.3 -65.2% 340.2 118.3 -65.2% Net Income on the same basis 2 7 332.5 93.3 -71.9% 332.5 93.3 -71.9% Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)6 2.3 2.7

2.3 2.8

Adjusted EBITDA5 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x) 5.3 4.6

4.9 4.2





IFRS Proforma Financial Indicators (R$ MM) 9M19 9M20 Chg % 9M19 9M20 Chg % Net Revenues1 6,849.4 6,383.8 -6.8% 7,346.6 6,684.6 -9.0% Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2 6,749.6 6,025.6 -10.7% 7,195.3 6,326.4 -12.1% Adjusted EBIT3 2,549.8 1,646.1 -35.4% 2,761.0 1,741.9 -36.9% Adjusted EBIT Mg.4 37.2% 25.8% -11.4 p.p. 37.6% 26.1% -11.5 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA5 4,289.6 3,651.8 -14.9% 4,601.6 3,859.8 -16.1% Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4 62.6% 57.2% -5.4 p.p. 62.6% 57.7% -4.9 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2 4,241.3 3,453.1 -18.6% 4,522.3 3,661.1 -19.0% Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis2 62.8% 57.3% -5.5 p.p. 62.9% 57.9% -5.0 p.p. Net Income 1,045.7 265.9 -74.6% 1,045.7 265.9 -74.6% Net Income on the same basis 2 7 1,010.7 197.0 -80.5% 1,010.7 197.0 -80.5% Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)6 2.3 2.7

2.3 2.8

Adjusted EBITDA5 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x) 5.3 4.0

4.9 3.8



¹ Net revenues exclude construction revenues.

² The same-basis effects are described in the same-basis comparison section.

3 Calculated by adding net revenues, construction revenues, cost of services and administrative expenses.

4 The adjusted EBIT and EBITDA margins were calculated by dividing adjusted EBIT and EBITDA by net revenues, excluding construction revenues.

5 Calculated excluding non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance and the recognition of prepaid concession expenses.

6 Adjusted EBITDA has been used in the calculation of the net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio since 1Q20, whereas operating adjusted EBITDA was used for the other periods (as announced in previous releases).

7 2Q20 same-basis net income was rectified, generating an increase of R$ 21.6 million in the total accumulated amount.

