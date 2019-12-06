CCO Announces Hematology/Oncology Practice Trend Data to be Presented at ASH and SABCS 2019

RESTON, Va., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clinical Care Options (CCO), a leader in the medical education industry, announces that multiple abstracts highlighting data analyses from its hematology and oncology clinical decision support tools will be presented at the upcoming 61st American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition held December 7-10, 2019, in Orlando, Florida, and the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) held December 10-14, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas.

Two abstracts at ASH will be oral presentations in the Health Services Research—Malignant Conditions (Lymphoid Disease) session. Each of the CCO abstracts highlights rapidly evolving practice trends among hematology and oncology specialists, the value of continuing medical education, and CCO's commitment to improving the care of patients with cancer.

Abstracts to be presented are as follows:



Management of CAR T-Cell Toxicities: Concordance and Divergence Between Healthcare Providers and Expert Consensus Recommendations

[Poster session] Abstract 2199; Saturday, December 7, 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM ET in Hall B at ASH



Consensus and Divergence in Practice Patterns Among Experts and Community Healthcare Providers for the Treatment of Patients With Mantle Cell Lymphoma

[Oral session] Abstract 410; Sunday, December 8, 9:45 AM ET in W307 at ASH



Analysis of an Online Treatment Decision Tool Reveals Variances in Practice Between Experts and Oncology Healthcare Providers for Newly Diagnosed Follicular Lymphoma

[Oral session] Abstract 414; Sunday, December 8, 10:45 AM ET in W307 at ASH



Evolution in Practice Patterns and Differences Among Experts and Community Healthcare Providers in the Treatment of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

[Poster session] Abstract 4724; Monday, December 9, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM ET in Hall B at ASH



Treatment Patterns for Metastatic Hormone Receptor–Positive Breast Cancer: Comparing Expert and Community Practice

[Poster P4-14-07] Abstract 1877; Friday, December 13, 7:00 AM - 9:00 AM ET at SABCS

"CCO is pleased to share the findings of these analyses with the global medical community at large. Our presence at ASH and SABCS exemplifies CCO's focus on developing impactful medical education that is designed to improve clinician practice and patient outcomes," said Tina B. Stacy, PharmD, FACEHP, BCOP, CHCP, Executive Vice President, Educational Strategy and General Manager, Oncology at CCO. "As part of our ongoing commitment to improving patient care, we strive to create innovative educational formats and tools to assist clinicians in addressing clinical practice challenges."

Detailed information on CCO's abstracts can be viewed here: https://www.clinicaloptions.com/publications?q&sortBy=date&sortOrder=asc&page=1

