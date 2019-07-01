01.07.2019 23:21:00

CCF Holdings LLC Effects Interest Payment-in-Kind on 10.750% Senior PIK Notes Due 2023 (CUSIP No. 12509JAA7)

DUBLIN, Ohio, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective as of June 15, 2019, CCF Holdings LLC ("CCF"), successor to Community Choice Financial Inc., made an in-kind interest payment on its 10.750% Senior PIK Notes Due 2023 (the "Notes").  The in-kind interest payment was effectuated by way of a principal increase to the existing global Note in accordance with the indenture governing the notes.  As a result, as of June 15, 2019, the aggregate principal amount of the Notes was increased by $15,216,336.31 to a total of $292,156,734.31

Community Choice Financial. (PRNewsFoto/Community Choice Financial Inc.)

About CCF Holdings LLC

CCF Holdings, LLC is a retailer of financial services to unbanked and underbanked consumers through a network of 477 retail storefronts across 12 states and are licensed to deliver similar financial services over the internet in 29 states.  CCF focuses on providing consumers with a wide range of convenient financial products and services to help them manage their day-to-day financial needs including consumer loans, check cashing, prepaid debit cards, money transfers, bill payments, and money orders.   Please visit www.ccfi.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws.  All statements in this release other than those relating to our historical information or current condition are forward-looking statements.  For example, any statements regarding our future financial performance (including, but not limited to, CCF's ability to execute its long-term strategy and to manage operational efficiencies across its national footprint), our business strategy, and expected developments in our industry are forward-looking statements.  Although we believe that the current views and expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, those views and expectations and the related statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are not under our control and may not even be predictable. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from our expectations as of today and any future results, performance, or achievements expressed directly or impliedly by the forward-looking statements.  

Holders of the Notes may call American Stock Transfer & Trust Company at 800 937 5449 for additional information about the Notes.

Investor Relations: investorrelations@ccfi.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ccf-holdings-llc-effects-interest-payment-in-kind-on-10-750-senior-pik-notes-due-2023-cusip-no-12509jaa7-300878909.html

SOURCE CCF Holdings LLC

Die Wall Street startete mit Gewinnen in die neue Woche. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Montag mit einem kräftigen Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX verzeichnete ebenfalls einen Kurssprung. Die wiederaufgenommenen Handelsgespräche verhalfen auch den Börsen in Fernost zu kräftigen Kursgewinnen.

