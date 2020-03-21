21.03.2020 23:19:00

CBSA is helping Canadians get home

OTTAWA, March 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is prepared to help Canadians who have been outside of Canada for an extended period and are heeding the advice of the Government of Canada to return home.

At land borders, Canadian citizens and permanent residents not exhibiting any symptoms of Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) will be provided with important health advice from the Public Health Agency of Canada and must isolate for 14 days. Those exhibiting symptoms will be provided a mask and be referred to a health professional when seeking entry to Canada.

In exceptional circumstances, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, some Canadians may need to cross the border in a United States (U.S.)-plated vehicle in order to get home. The CBSA will facilitate entry for Canadians driving U.S. plated vehicles by permitting the temporary import of U.S vehicles without paying duties and taxes, subject to the following terms and conditions:

  • the vehicle is only to be used to get you from the border to a specified destination in Canada and return;
  • the vehicle may remain in Canada for a period not exceeding 60 days from the date of importation; and
  • during this time, the vehicle cannot be used for any local use, for touring purposes, or for other leisure activities in Canada.

If you are coming home with a U.S.-plated vehicle, this is what you can expect at the border:

  • A border service officer will explain the terms and conditions of temporarily importing your vehicle and if you agree, the officer will grant you a Temporary Admission Permit (E29B). While the vehicle is in Canada, you must always have this permit available in the event that you are asked about its importation.
  • If you are unable to return the vehicle to the U.S. within the specified time period or have any questions regarding its importation, contact the nearest CBSA office before the expiry date indicated on your E29B permit. Please note that the time limit may be re-evaluated as the COVID-19 situation evolves.
  • If you wish to use your U.S.-plated vehicle while you are in Canada, please make that known to the border service officer, who can help you permanently import your vehicle.
  • The CBSA Memorandum D2-4-1 provides additional information concerning the temporary importation of vehicles by residents of Canada.

Not sure? Ask the CBSA officer. The single best thing you can do to save time entering Canada is to simply be open and honest with the CBSA officer. Don't hesitate to ask, the officers are there to help you.

Associated Links
Temporary Importation of Conveyances by Residents of Canada Regulations
U.S.-Canada joint initiative: Temporary restriction of travelers crossing the U.S.-Canada border for non-essential purposes
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

Follow us on Twitter (@CanBorder), join us on Facebook or visit our YouTube channel.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbsa-is-helping-canadians-get-home-301027854.html

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

