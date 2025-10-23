CBRE Grou a Aktie 14022594 / US12504L1098
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
23.10.2025 14:45:14
CBRE Group Increases 2025 Core EPS Outlook
(RTTNews) - CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) said it increased 2025 core EPS outlook to a range of $6.25 to $6.35 from prior guidance range of $6.10 to $6.20. The company noted that, at the midpoint, 2025 core EPS would be up more than 24% for the year.
Third quarter GAAP net income was up 61% to $363 million. GAAP EPS was up 66% to $1.21. Core EPS was up 34% to $1.61. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue was up 14% to $10.3 billion.
Shares of CBRE are up 2% in pre-market trade on Thursday.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Nachrichten zu CBRE Group Inc. (A)
|
07:01
|Ausblick: CBRE Group A legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.10.25
|S&P 500-Papier CBRE Group A-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in CBRE Group A von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
|
15.10.25
|S&P 500-Titel CBRE Group A-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem CBRE Group A-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.ch)
|
08.10.25
|S&P 500-Papier CBRE Group A-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in CBRE Group A von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)
|
08.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: CBRE Group A legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.10.25
|S&P 500-Wert CBRE Group A-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein CBRE Group A-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)
|
24.09.25
|S&P 500-Wert CBRE Group A-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein CBRE Group A-Investment von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)
|
24.09.25
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 zum Start des Mittwochshandels schwächer (finanzen.ch)