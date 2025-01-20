cBrain raises expected 2024 EBT margin to 30-32%

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’003 0.1%  SPI 15’997 0.1%  Dow 43’488 0.8%  DAX 20’980 0.4%  Euro 0.9447 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’165 0.3%  Gold 2’706 0.2%  Bitcoin 97’832 5.5%  Dollar 0.9089 -0.6%  Öl 80.2 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger Technology135706599Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842
Top News
Ypsomed-Aktien nach Kaufempfehlung deutlich höher
Santander-Aktie gewinnt dennoch: Santander erwägt laut Bericht Rückzug aus Grossbritannien-Geschäft
Zalando- und ABOUT YOU-Aktien uneins: Zalando gibt öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für ABOUT YOU ab
BELIMO-Aktie gewinnt deutlich: BELIMO vermeldet deutliche Umsatzsteigerung für 2024
LANXESS-Aktie deutlich im Plus: LANXESS vermeldet hohen Gewinn für viertes Quartal
Suche...

CBRAIN A-S Aktie [Valor: 2453492 / ISIN: DK0060030286]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.01.2025 14:33:01

cBrain raises expected 2024 EBT margin to 30-32%

CBRAIN A-S
185.40 DKK 1.64%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

 

Company Announcement no. 01/2025

cBrain raises expected 2024 EBT margin to 30-32%

 

Copenhagen, January 20, 2025

 

For the year 2024, cBrain (NASDAQ: CBRAIN) has forecasted revenue growth of 10-15% and earnings before tax (EBT) of 24-30%.

Revenue growth is now narrowed from 10-15% to 12-13%, aligning with the middle of the previous range. In parallel cBrain raises expected EBT from 24-30% to 30-32%. The expected revenue growth is in line with the three-year growth plan, while earnings exceed expectations.

Due to faster-than-expected global industry changes as well as market uncertainties in the US and Germany, cBrain has held back some of the market investments, which were planned for in 2024. Instead cBrain has taken a number of initiatives to adapt its go-to-market strategy and organization to take advantage of the changing market situation. This has resulted in costs being lower than expected.

—-

In 2022, cBrain announced its 2023-2025 growth plan with the goal of consolidating the business model and preparing for long-term growth by positioning itself as a supplier of climate software and developing a partner model. Over the past two years, cBrain has successfully executed this plan. This includes gaining market share, initiating partnerships, and delivering solid results and cash flow.

The growth plan is based on the assumption that government organizations over time will switch from relying on custom-built solutions and best-of-breed architectures to using standard software. The government IT industry is massive and dominated by large suppliers who benefit from consultancy fees and billable hours. This creates significant entry barriers as the classic vendors defend their business, and the growth plan therefore anticipates a slow transition to standard software.

Contrary to these assumptions, cBrain now sees indications that industry shifts toward standard software and platforms are occurring faster than anticipated. Fueled by a lack of skilled IT resources and a growing demand for fast delivery, cBrain sees a rapidly emerging IT industry, referred to as Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) for government. For cBrain, this presents new strategic opportunities.

COTS for government, leveraging new technologies and platforms such as the F2 Digital Platform, enables digital transformation at higher speed and lower costs that outperform traditional IT modernization. For example, cBrain delivered a complete end-to-end digital platform for two new Danish ministries within just three weeks during the autumn of 2024. Traditionally, projects of this nature take years and often fail, and the Danish ministerial cases thereby exemplify the power of the COTS for government approach.

The long-term cBrain growth strategy is founded on a vision and a business case to provide standard software for government. Over the past 15 years, cBrain has invested more than 450,000 hours in developing the F2 platform. With a solid first-mover advantage and a strong customer base, cBrain is well-positioned to become a leading international software provider of COTS for government solutions.

During the year 2024, the accelerated market shift and the power of the COTS for government approach have opened new opportunities for cBrain. This is exemplified by the recent collaboration between cBrain and UNDP in Africa to support the UNDP Digital Offer for Africa strategy, and larger orders in Romania helping to modernize traditional mainframe type solutions.

The faster-than-expected market shift, with government looking toward IT modernization and digitization based on the alternative COTS for government approach, clearly represents a very positive development for cBrain.

cBrain wants to fully take advantage of this, and the solid business with strong cash flow and earnings offers strategic flexibility. Consequently, cBrain has decided to revisit and potentially adjust its international growth strategy. This includes evaluating organizational readiness, as well as market and product development strategies, to leverage and make the most of the accelerated industry changes.

cBrain publishes its annual report 2024 on 20. February 2025.

 

Best regards

Per Tejs Knudsen, CEO

 

 

 

 

 

Inquiries regarding this Company Announcement may be directed to 

Ejvind Jørgensen, CFO & Head of Investor Relations, cBrain A/S, ir@cbrain.com, +45 2594 4973

Attachment


Analysen zu CBRAIN A-S

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI gefragt: Aktien für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über eine Auswahl an Aktien, welche von einer künstlichen Intelligenz prognostiziert wurden. Diese Titel sind laut KI optimal für ein langfristiges Buy and Hold Portfolio.
Welche Meinung haben Tim Schäfer und David Kunz vom Portfolio und halten diese Titel langfristig stand? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

KI gefragt: Aktien für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

11:38 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Geschichtsträchtiger Montag
09:38 Marktüberblick: Asiatische Aktienmärkte im Rallymodus
09:26 Pharma-Schwergewichte bremsen SMI ein
17.01.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tesla
17.01.25 Treasury Cash Market Penetration (TCMP): Shifting from Primary Dealer to TRACE Data
16.01.25 KI gefragt: Aktien für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
16.01.25 Julius Bär: 12.40% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf ABB Ltd, Holcim Ltd, Swiss Re AG, Zurich Insurance Group AG
16.01.25 Video: Strukturierte Produkte - was macht sie so besonders?
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’478.45 20.00 ZFSSMU
Short 12’757.53 13.63 0RSSMU
Short 13’213.66 8.92 UKGBSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’997.94 20.01.2025 14:42:32
Long 11’520.00 19.55
Long 11’260.00 13.94
Long 10’720.07 8.66 SSOMSU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CBRAIN A-S 185.40 1.64% CBRAIN A-S

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 3: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Meyer Burger-Aktie deutlich im Plus: Meyer Burger erhält zusätzliche finanzielle Mittel
Bitcoin im Fokus: Thomas Peterffy warnt vor möglichen Risiken 2025
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Was wurde 2024 aus 10'000 Euro-Investments in in Tesla-Aktie, BYD-Aktie & Co.?
FARTCOIN Kurs Prognose – ist der neue Memecoin gerade erst am Anfang seiner Rallye?
Tesla-, NVIDIA-Aktien & Co.: Droht 2025 die Wende bei den Highflyer-Aktien?
Bitcoin erreicht vor Trumps Amtseinführung neues Rekordhoch
Tag der Amtseinführung von Donald Trump: SMI stabil -- DAX wenig bewegt - neues Rekordhoch -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten