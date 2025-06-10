Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
11.06.2025 00:00:00

cBrain appoints new CFO

Company Announcement no. 07/2025

cBrain appoints new CFO


Copenhagen, June 11, 2025


cBrain (NASDAQ: CBRAIN) is happy to announce that Lars Møller Christiansen has accepted the role as new CFO starting August 1st, 2025.

Lars Møller Christiansen comes from a position as Deputy Director at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), now known as the Agency for Green Land Use Planning and Aquatic Environment. Lars was responsible for financial management and digitization at the Danish EPA.

cBrain’s current CFO, Ejvind Jørgensen, wishes to step down after nine years in the role. Following a transition period, Ejvind will take up other responsibilities, still being part of the cBrain journey.

Lars is known as a digital front runner, and he brings in-depth knowledge of eGovernment. During his career in Danish government for more than 24 years, Lars has engaged in positions within financial management as well as led projects from ministerial digitization to digitizing environment and climate processes. In parallel with his role as the new CFO, Lars thereby brings solid experience, supporting cBrain’s international growth plan and leveraging Danish government expertise globally.

"Digital decision-making processes are crucial for the speed of the green transition. I am very much looking forward to applying my experience in an innovative tech company like cBrain, which has clear ambitions to make a difference for the climate and environment, both in Denmark and globally," says Lars.


Best regards

Per Tejs Knudsen, CEO






Inquiries regarding this Company Announcement may be directed to 

Ejvind Jørgensen, CFO & Head of Investor Relations, cBrain A/S, ir@cbrain.com, +45 2594 4973

