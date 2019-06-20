20.06.2019 20:12:00

CBOSS, Inc. expands, looking to add new clients in Healthcare, Government and Education

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBOSS, Inc. announces the growth of the company, looking to onboard new clients from healthcare companies, government entities, the education sector and more.  CBOSS, Inc. has invested in development of their current services to be able to provide the level of payment security to even more businesses looking to protect customer data.  As a PCI -Compliant merchant, CBOSS, Inc. can offer organizations a safe and secure way to accept, store, process and transmit cardholder data during credit card transactions to prevent fraud and data breaches.

"Our clients have largely been from the government and healthcare sectors. We want to expand our offerings into the education sector and beyond," said Kathleen Duganne, Director of Operations at CBOSS, Inc. "Our services are flexible and can be integrated into any organization easily. We have streamlined the onboarding process to remove the worry."

As an industry leader in secure payment portals since 1997, CBOSS, Inc. continues to grow, while maintaining the dedicated customer service of a small business.  No other payment gateway offers the same combination of a big corporation's industry leading technology with the dedicated service and support of a small business.

If you are interested in working with CBOSS, please contact  Senior Account Manager Louis IsabellaLisabella@cbossinc.com 

To learn more about CBOSS, Inc. and any future product announcements, visit www.cboss.com

ABOUT CBOSS

CBOSS, based in Poland, Ohio, delivers solutions to a range of businesses and clients in the United States and Latin America. The expertise of CBOSS' specialists empowers all of its clients to focus on their core business, including industry segments such as services, manufacturing, non-profit sector and education.  Solutions include online payment processing, web applications and business process automation.  Since 1994 over 700 businesses and government agencies across the United States and Latin America have looked to CBOSS to deliver feature-rich services and solutions that are cost-effective, reliable and secure.  CBOSS is a validated PCI Compliant Level 1 Service Provider for the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS), which provides the highest levels of security for e-commerce and other e-payment processing services.  Additionally, CBOSS is audited annually for both the existence and effectiveness of its controls on financial processing and reporting under the AICPA SSAE18 SOC 1 for Service Organizations and for the effectiveness of its controls protecting both the security and availability of critical systems under the AICPA SSAE18 SOC 2 for Service Organizations.

(PRNewsfoto/CBOSS, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cboss-inc-expands-looking-to-add-new-clients-in-healthcare-government-and-education-300872113.html

SOURCE CBOSS, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:30
Gold – Bullen-Attacke
10:06
Weekly-Hits: Energieversorger & Airbus / Boeing
19.06.19
Vontobel: CLNs - eine attraktive Anlagemöglichkeit im Tiefzinsumfeld?
19.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Schlumberger
19.06.19
SMI erreicht erstmals die 10.000er-Marke
17.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.06.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Mai 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bell-Aktie bricht ein: Bell rechnet fürs Halbjahr mit Ergebnisrückgang - Orior-Papiere ebenfalls tiefer
Investiert Warren Buffett in diese europäischen Unternehmen?
US-Börsen gehen etwas höher in den Feierabend -- SMI geht leicht negativ aus der Sitzung -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen
US-Währungshüter belassen Leitzins unverändert und signalisieren Wachsamkeit
Clariant-Aktie höher: Geschäftsleitungsmitglied Kohlpaintner verlässt Unternehmen - Zusammenarbeit mit Elevance ausgebaut
Facebook-Aktie im Fokus: Eigene digitale Weltwährung "Libra" - Ripple-Deal pusht MoneyGram-Aktie über 170 Prozent
Tesla-Aktie: Tesla-Bulle prognostiziert Verdopplung des Aktienwertes
Bond King-Gundlach setzt auf Gold
SMI mit leichten Gewinnen, DAX fester -- Wall Street und Asiens Aktienmärkte im Plus
Slack-Aktie hebt ab: Slack überzeugt bei Börsengang

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit leichten Gewinnen, DAX fester -- Wall Street und Asiens Aktienmärkte im Plus
Die Fed hatte am Mittwoch die Tür für eine Leitzinssenkung geöffnet und ihre Bereitschaft zur Unterstützung der US-Wirtschaft signalisiert.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB