Cboe Global Markets to Present at the Citi Conference on Tuesday, February 25

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, announced today that Brian Schell, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer will present at the Citi Asset Managers, Broker Dealers and Exchanges Conference on Tuesday, February 25, at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).

The live webcast and replay of the presentation can be accessed at www.cboe.com in the Investor Relations section, under Events and Presentations. The archived webcast is expected to be available within an hour of the presentation.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to defining markets to benefit its participants and drive the global marketplace forward through product innovation, leading edge technology and seamless trading solutions.

The company offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), recognized as the world's premier gauge of U.S. equity market volatility.

Cboe's subsidiaries include the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. In addition, the company operates one of the largest stock exchanges by value traded in Europe and is a leading market globally for ETP listings and trading. 

The company is headquartered in Chicago with a network of domestic and global offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, including main hubs in New York, London, Kansas City and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.cboe.com. ­­­­

Cboe®, Cboe Volatility Index®, and VIX® are registered trademarks and Cboe Global MarketsSM is a service mark of Cboe Exchange, Inc.  All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

 

