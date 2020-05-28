Bitcoin steigt nach dem Halving wieder über 9‘000 Franken. Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
Cboe Global Markets to Present at Piper Sandler Global Exchange and Financial Technology Virtual Conference Thursday, June 4

CHICAGO, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, announced today that Ed Tilly, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Isaacson, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will present at Piper Sandler Global Exchange and Financial Technology Conference, to be held virtually, on Thursday, June 4 at 9:00 a.m. ET (Eastern Time).

(PRNewsfoto/Cboe Global Markets, Inc.)

The webcast and replay of the virtual presentation can be accessed at www.cboe.com in the Investor Relations section, under Events and Presentations. The archived webcast is expected to be available within an hour of the presentation.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to defining markets to benefit its participants and drive the global marketplace forward through product innovation, leading edge technology and seamless trading solutions.

The company offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), recognized as the world's premier gauge of U.S. equity market volatility.

Cboe's subsidiaries include the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. In addition, the company operates one of the largest stock exchanges by value traded in Europe and is a leading market globally for ETP listings and trading.    

The company is headquartered in Chicago with a network of domestic and global offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, including main hubs in New York, London, Kansas City and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.  ­­­­­­

Media Contacts

Analyst Contact


Angela Tu

Stacie Fleming

Debbie Koopman

+1-646-856-8734

+44-20-7012-8950

+1-312-786-7136

atu@cboe.com

sfleming@cboe.com

dkoopman@cboe.com

