29.10.2019 17:45:00

Cboe Global Markets to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Future of Financials Conference on November 5

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today announced that Brian Schell, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Future of Financials Conference on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 3:20 p.m. (Eastern Time).

(PRNewsfoto/Cboe Global Markets, Inc.)

The live webcast and replay of the presentation can be accessed at www.cboe.com in the Investor Relations section, under Events and Presentations.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience. 

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe.  In addition, the company is one of the largest stock exchange operators in the U.S. and a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, Amsterdam, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador.  For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

­­­­­­Media Contacts


Analyst Contact






Angela Tu


Stacie Fleming


Debbie Koopman

+1-646-856-8734


+44-20-7012-8950


+1-312-786-7136

atu@cboe.com


sfleming@cboe.com


koopman@cboe.com






CBOE-C
CBOE-OE

Cboe®, Cboe Volatility Index®, VIX® and Cboe Global Markets® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cboe-global-markets-to-present-at-bank-of-america-merrill-lynch-future-of-financials-conference-on-november-5-300947405.html

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

