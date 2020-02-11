11.02.2020 22:45:00

Cboe Global Markets Declares First-Quarter 2020 Dividend

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2020. The first-quarter 2020 dividend is payable on March 13, 2020, to stockholders of record as of March 2, 2020.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to defining markets to benefit its participants and drive the global marketplace forward through product innovation, leading edge technology and seamless trading solutions.

The company offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), recognized as the world's premier gauge of U.S. equity market volatility.

Cboe's subsidiaries include the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. In addition, the company operates one of the largest stock exchanges by value traded in Europe and is a leading market globally for ETP listings and trading.    

The company is headquartered in Chicago with a network of domestic and global offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, including main hubs in New York, London, Kansas City and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.  ­­­­­­

Angela Tu

Stacie Fleming


Debbie Koopman

+1-646-856-8734

+44-20-7012-8950


+1-312-786-7136

atu@cboe.com

sfleming@cboe.com


dkoopman@cboe.com

Cboe® Cboe Volatility Index®, VIX®, and Cboe Global Markets® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc.  All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

 

