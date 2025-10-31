Cboe Begins Sale Process Of Australia, Canada Units, To Exit U.S., European Corporate Listings

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the third quarter, Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) said it is beginning a sales process for Cboe Australia and Cboe Canada, exiting U.S. and European Corporate Listings, and reducing costs related to its U.S. and European ETP Listings businesses, Cboe Europe Derivatives, and several of its smaller Risk and Market Analytics businesses.

Cboe determined that these decisions will better position the company to accelerate its core businesses and act decisively on emerging opportunities that align with its strengths.

The company anticipates that these actions will have an immaterial impact on 2025 total organic net revenue growth and adjusted operating expense guidance.

The company estimates that the annualized run-rate impact of its business review decisions - inclusive of its previously announced wind down of Cboe's Japanese equities business - will result in a roughly 3% reduction in net revenue and an approximate 8-10% reduction in adjusted operating expenses, using the 2025 guided ranges as a baseline.