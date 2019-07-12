cbdMD Named "Brand to Watch" by Brightfield Group Report

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- cbdMD, Inc., a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand (NYSE American: YCBD), has been named a "Brand to Watch" by Brightfield Group, a leading cannabis research firm. In their recent mid-year 2019 Market Update, Brightfield Group ranked cbdMD in the top 10 of domestic CBD companies in two categories, Topicals and Skincare/Beauty.

"There is a massive shakeup in the CBD industry with smart, savvy companies effectively leveraging marketing and PR to disrupt the previous leaders," said Bethany Gomez, Brightfield Group's Managing Director. "cbdMD has leveraged high profile sponsorships better than anyone to rapidly gain a massive consumer base and break into the top 20 CBD companies in the country."

"In just 18 months, cbdMD has gone from start up to being an innovative, industry leader," said Marty Sumichrast, cbdMD Co-founder and Chairman. "We're pleased the highly respected Brightfield Group recognized us as a 'Brand To Watch' in their recent post."

In a July 8 post titled, "Brand To Watch: cbdMD," the Brightfield Group dug into why cbdMD stands out in the CBD category where new brands and products are launching everyday. The report found that cbdMD's strategic partnerships in sports and fitness, coupled with its charitable efforts, have all contributed to its continued rise in the CBD industry.

In part, the post stated, "Trend followers should look to emulate cbdMD's efforts, using creativity and strategy to move forward - despite hurdles presented by often outdated or misinformed advertising and marketing policies - and effectively reach target consumers who otherwise would not know about nor seek out CBD products."

"What we've been able to do over the past few years is incredible," said Caryn Dunayer, President of cbdMD. "As the report mentions, traditional forms of advertising in the space is limited. Our strategic partnerships have afforded us a unique opportunity to grow the brand and rapidly gain market share in an increasingly saturated space."

In addition to being the first CBD company listed on the NYSE-American (YCBD), cbdMD is the official founder of National CBD Day (August 8) and National Hemp Day (February 4). In April, cbdMD became the first CBD company to sponsor a major professional sports league, the BIG3, and has maintained its recurring partnership with Nitro Circus. Team cbdMD is made up of Bubba Watson, Lolo Jones, Kerri Walsh Jennings, Chad ReedQuinton "Rampage" Jackson, Ryan Sheckler, Tyron Woodley, Michael Bisping, Vicki Golden, Ken Block, and more.

The full post from Brightfield Group can be read here: https://www.brightfieldgroup.com/post/cbdmd-brand-watch-cbd-partnerships

To learn more about cbdMD and their comprehensive line of U.S.A. organically grown, THC-free CBD products, please visit: www.cbdmd.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 12, 2018, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2019 as filed with the SEC on May 15, 2019 and our other filings with the SEC. . All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Public Relations:

pr@cbdMD.com

Investors:

RedChip Companies

Dave Gentry, 407-491-4498

dave@redchip.com

1 (800) 973-3984

info@cbdMD.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbdmd-named-brand-to-watch-by-brightfield-group-report-300884131.html

SOURCE cbdMD