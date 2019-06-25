CBDfx Face Masks Launching Urban Outfitters Stores

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This month, Urban Outfitters is jumping into the CBD market in a big way by offering CBDfx's new Face Mask product line in stores. CBDfx has been taking over the CBD industry with a product portfolio of over 100 natural, hemp-derived CBD products.

The Los Angeles based company produces an array of CBD-infused topical products. The product line that will be in Urban Outfitters features five CBD face masks: Cucumber, Hemp, Lavender, Charcoal, Aloe Vera and Rose. The masks are formulated with 20mg of CBD and blended with active botanical extracts and essential oils to hydrate, balance, and brighten the skin within ten minutes. Each face mask retails for $6.99.

"We are very excited to introduce CBDfx into our assortment this June, with the launch of the CBDfx hemp mask collection. We have seen massive demand for CBD/Hemp products in 2019, and we have spent the last 3 months curating an amazing edit of our favorite emerging brands," says Lindsay Peacock, Associate Beauty Buyer at Urban Outfitters.

Through rigorous lab testing and meticulous ingredient selection, CBDfx guarantees quality through strict compliance standards, which helps separate them from any other CBD brand on the market. Transparency is of utmost importance for the brand; lab reports are available through QR codes printed on every product as well as on their website CBDfx.com.

About CBDfx:

CBDfx prides itself in offering the highest quality, naturally grown CBD products on the market.

CBDfx is a market leader in the industry and was founded on the belief that everyone should have access to the benefits of CBD. They have improved the lives of millions of customers and are proud to use this as motivation to keep developing revolutionary products. CBDfx offers over 100 high quality cannabidiol products to customers that definitively set the bar for rigorous standards of manufacturing excellence. All CBDfx products are made with natural hemp extracts derived from sustainably sourced hemp plants, grown in the United States.

CBDfx is a leader in the development of new and advanced cannabidiol products. As a result, CBDfx enjoys unprecedented customer loyalty and retention, which is exemplified through customer service that provides an unfailingly positive and simple retail experience.

CBDfx's mission is to empower both new and experienced CBD users by providing access to products that are always organic, refreshingly innovative, and thoughtfully crafted to provide the purest experience possible.

About Urban Outfitters:

URBAN OUTFITTERS is a lifestyle retailer dedicated to inspiring customers through a unique combination of product, creativity and cultural understanding. Founded in 1970 in a small space across the street from the University of Pennsylvania, Urban Outfitters now operates over 200 stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, offering experiential retail environments and a well-curated mix of women's, men's, accessories and home product assortments.

