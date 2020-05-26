CBD OF DENVER, INC. (CBDD) Corporate Updates

DENVER, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC: CBDD), a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") that sells Black Pearl CBD and hemp products and the owner of CBD Social Network, announces corporate updates.

CBD of Denver, Inc. is very pleased to announce the closing on the acquisition of CBD Welt 24, GMBH and our first Hemp harvest from our grow facility in Switzerland. This harvest will generate 25-30 kilos of top quality smokable flower and biomass which we can convert into CBD oil. In Switzerland, top quality flower is currently selling for $1,600-1,700 a kilo. Our second crop should be ready for harvest within 6-7 weeks. Beginning in July, we should have a harvest every month. SIV has hired a new botanist with 15 years' cannabis growing experience to care for and tend to our harvests with our team. Video cameras will be installed in our grow facilities soon so we can provide streaming video to our shareholders.

We are in the final stages of acquiring a second grow facility that will have twice the capacity of our existing building. This should double, if not triple our yields.

CBDD CEO Marcel Gamma states, "CBDD is continuously focusing on using our equity to acquire profitable Swiss cannabis assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders."

All Revenues from the first two acquisitions will be consolidated and included in our Q2 financial filing due on June 30th.

CBDD offers a superior CBD product that is full spectrum without depending on THC to activate the benefits of cannabidiol. Black Pearl CBD has 0% THC, but is not an Isolate where the THC is stripped from the product rendering it ineffective. We use a proprietary technique adding terpenes as the activation ingredient, resulting in a product that is the finest in the industry. Our new CBD oil is selling very well at $99.00, it's the least expensive 25% full spectrum oil containing 0% THC on the market. Our products are available at www.blackpearlcbd.com.

Information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, involving known and unknown risks and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events. We assume no obligation publicly about update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbd-of-denver-inc-cbdd-corporate-updates-301065002.html

SOURCE CBD of Denver, Inc.