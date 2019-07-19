+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
19.07.2019 02:20:00

CBD Hacker Ranks The Best 5 Affordable CBD Oils for 2019

BOARDMAN, Ohio, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CBD Hacker, the definitive guide to the CBD industry, has named their top five most affordable CBD oils for 2019. The list is the result of a comparative analysis of the prices of the leading CBD oils, along with hands-on evaluations.

For people who rely on CBD oil for conditions like chronic pain or epilepsy, cost is a major concern. CBD prices can vary wildly, and it's often hard to figure out what you're really paying for. Are the brands that charge premium prices really manufacturing safer and more effective products, or just trying to make a quick buck off vulnerable consumers?

"CBD consumers don't just want a quality products and a pleasant shopping experience — they want to get a fair price, too," said Meg Kramer, CBD Hacker's managing editor. "When we look at the concerns that CBD consumers express most frequently, price is right up at the top of the list. But the sticker price on a CBD bottle isn't necessarily the best indication of value."

Fortunately, shoppers don't have to sacrifice quality to get a good deal on CBD. Each of the brands listed also received high scores in the following categories:

  • Product quality and value
  • User experience
  • Customer service
  • Reputation
  • Transparency and labeling accuracy

After meeting CBD Hacker's high standards, the brands that offered the best CBD values were selected. The full ranking includes (in alphabetical order):

  • CBDistillery – Denver, CO
  • Head + Heal – Cortland, NY
  • Infinite CBD – Lakewood, Colorado
  • Lazarus Naturals – Seattle, WA

The ranking also includes resources to help shoppers determine whether a CBD deal is good, or too good to be true. These include a price comparison calculator to help consumers compare the CBD price per milligram of any two products, and advice on how to make sure that they're buying the real thing.

About CBD Hacker:
CBD Hacker's mission is to introduce transparency into an unregulated and confusing industry. With cannabidiol's growing popularity, the CBD industry is experiencing rapid growth—but it has little to no oversight. CBD Hacker uses evidence-based reporting, third-party lab testing and blind product-testing methodology to dispel misinformation and help consumers to know what they are buying.

 

SOURCE CBD Hacker

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

18.07.19
Vontobel: Novartis-Zahlen begeistern - jetzt Anlageprodukt zeichnen!
18.07.19
Neue Nachfragesorgen setzen Ölpreisen zu
18.07.19
SMI legt gegen den Trend zu
18.07.19
Weekly-Hits: Dividenden & Getränkeindustrie
17.07.19
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
17.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.40% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Tata Motors Ltd
16.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.07.19
Schroders: Warum Anleger Unternehmensanleihen unterschätzen könnten
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie mit Rekordhoch: Novartis steigert Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn deutlich
Swatch-Aktie gewinnt: Swatch Group erzielt im ersten Halbjahr weniger Umsatz und Gewinn
Tech-Milliardär Mark Cuban hält Facebooks Libra "für einen grossen Fehler"
Netflix-Aktie deutlich unter Druck: Netflix enttäuscht mit schwachem Nutzerwachtum
Givaudan steigert Umsatz und Gewinne weniger als erwartet - Givaudan-Aktie knickt ein
Leonteq-Aktie hebt ab: Raiffeisen wird Beteiligung an Leonteq nicht abbauen
Facebooks Libra belastet: Bitcoin gerät deutlich unter Druck
Rekordserie bekommt einen Dämpfer: US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX verliert -- Asiens Börsen gehen mit Abschlägen aus dem Handel
Polyphor stellt Phase-III-Studien mit Murepavadin ein - Aktie bricht kräftig ein
SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX verliert -- Wall Street letztendlich zurückhaltend -- Börsen in Fernost gehen tiefer aus dem Handel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX verliert -- Wall Street letztendlich zurückhaltend -- Börsen in Fernost gehen tiefer aus dem Handel
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag freundlich, dagegen notierte der deutsche Leitindex DAX in Rot. Die US-Bösen zeigten sich verhalten. Die Märkte in Asien verbuchten Abschläge.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB