CBD Hacker Ranks The Best 5 Affordable CBD Oils for 2019

BOARDMAN, Ohio, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CBD Hacker, the definitive guide to the CBD industry, has named their top five most affordable CBD oils for 2019. The list is the result of a comparative analysis of the prices of the leading CBD oils, along with hands-on evaluations.

For people who rely on CBD oil for conditions like chronic pain or epilepsy, cost is a major concern. CBD prices can vary wildly, and it's often hard to figure out what you're really paying for. Are the brands that charge premium prices really manufacturing safer and more effective products, or just trying to make a quick buck off vulnerable consumers?

"CBD consumers don't just want a quality products and a pleasant shopping experience — they want to get a fair price, too," said Meg Kramer, CBD Hacker's managing editor. "When we look at the concerns that CBD consumers express most frequently, price is right up at the top of the list. But the sticker price on a CBD bottle isn't necessarily the best indication of value."

Fortunately, shoppers don't have to sacrifice quality to get a good deal on CBD. Each of the brands listed also received high scores in the following categories:



Product quality and value

User experience

Customer service

Reputation

Transparency and labeling accuracy

After meeting CBD Hacker's high standards, the brands that offered the best CBD values were selected. The full ranking includes (in alphabetical order):



CBDistillery – Denver, CO

Head + Heal – Cortland, NY

Infinite CBD – Lakewood, Colorado

Lazarus Naturals – Seattle, WA

The ranking also includes resources to help shoppers determine whether a CBD deal is good, or too good to be true. These include a price comparison calculator to help consumers compare the CBD price per milligram of any two products, and advice on how to make sure that they're buying the real thing.

About CBD Hacker:

CBD Hacker's mission is to introduce transparency into an unregulated and confusing industry. With cannabidiol's growing popularity, the CBD industry is experiencing rapid growth—but it has little to no oversight. CBD Hacker uses evidence-based reporting, third-party lab testing and blind product-testing methodology to dispel misinformation and help consumers to know what they are buying.

SOURCE CBD Hacker