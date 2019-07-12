CBD Hacker Ranks the 15 Best CBD Capsules and Softgels for 2019

BOARDMAN, Ohio, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CBD Hacker, the definitive guide to the CBD industry, has named their 15 Best CBD Capsules and Softgels for 2019. The list is the result of hands-on evaluations of products from more than 20 of the leading CBD producers, along with a few up-and-coming brands.

The full ranking includes CBD oil capsules and softgels from the following brands:



Bluebird Botanicals – Louisville, Colorado

CBDistillery – Denver, Colorado

CBD Pure – Vancouver, Washington

Charlotte's Web – Denver, Colorado

Endoca – Spokane Valley, Washington

Green Roads – Davie, Florida

Hemplucid – Orem, Utah

Infinite CBD – Lakewood, Colorado

Joy Organics – Fort Collins, Colorado

Lazarus Naturals – Seattle, Washington

Lord Jones – Los Angeles, California

OILLY – Algonquin, Illinois

PlusCBD Oil – San Diego, California

Populum – Tempe, Arizona

Steve's Goods – Longmont, Colorado

The effects of CBD oil are wide-ranging and, while scientific research is in the early stages, the evidence of its potential benefits is beginning to pile up. Currently, CBD oil drops are the most popular format among consumers, but capsules and softgels offer some distinct advantages.

"CBD capsules are a great choice for consumers who are looking for a slower onset and longer duration of relief," said Meg Kramer, CBD Hacker's managing editor. "And they're also a familiar, easy, and discreet way to get the benefits of CBD. With capsules, consumers don't have to inhale anything, deal with potentially offensive flavors and smells, or add sugary sweets to their diet."

Using third-party lab results, blind product tasting, and secret-shopper style research, each product received a score for five categories:



Product quality and value

User experience

Customer service

Reputation

Transparency and labeling accuracy

Along with detailed reviews of each product, the ranking also includes pricing and potency comparisons to help consumers understand the differences between the brands.

About CBD Hacker:

CBD Hacker's mission is to introduce transparency into an unregulated and confusing industry. With cannabidiol's growing popularity, the CBD industry is experiencing rapid growth—but it has little to no oversight. CBD Hacker uses evidence-based reporting, third-party lab testing and blind product-testing methodology to dispel misinformation and help consumers to know what they are buying.

SOURCE CBD Hacker