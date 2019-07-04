CBD Company Tree of Life Seeds talks about important tips for adults and pet owners looking to use Cannabis for anxiety and PTSD over July 4th holiday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Growing up in a family that included a pack of dogs, 4th of July fireworks were an ordeal. This reached a peak when my dad brought home an adult 110- pound golden retriever, who clawed his way halfway through our garage wall one year. Tree of Life Seeds (http://www.treeoflifeseeds.com, https://www.facebook.com/TreeOfLifeSeeds/) CMO Erin Holland knows this scenario well. She has two Dachshund mixes (one is half Jack Russell terrier), which she and her husband like to take on camping trips. "It was a nightmare until we discovered CBD".

Fireworks and other loud noises can cause us (and our pets) to release adrenaline – a stress hormone that triggers fight-or-flight response. Not only is this hard on your health, but, for pet owners, it can be bad news for your home, furniture (and high heels!). Every year shelters overflow with runaway pets – some of which have no ID tags. This is why, in addition to providing ample food and water, pet owners should assure their pet ID tags are up to date and well secured.

Whether dealing with unwelcome flashbacks, fear and anxiety from the sound of fireworks and other loud, explosive noises, or the stress that comes with any holiday, more and more folks are finding that the right CBD product, properly used, can help calm themselves and their pets as well as help ease separation anxiety. For those leaving pets at home – fireworks can exacerbate any existing/latent separation anxiety issues and the destruction that often comes with it!

What is one of the most common mistakes consumers make when choosing a CBD product? According to Erin Holland, it's within the CBD molecule itself, which (similar to the B12 molecule), is very large. This is where Tree of Life Seeds (http://www.treeoflifeseeds.com), which provides USA grown and manufactured, THC free, and Veterinarian formulated Phytocannabinoid-Rich (PCR) oil formulations takes things one step further. That extra step is patented Nano-emulsion technology, designed to increase absorption by 3-5 times. Without this process, most of the available CBD in many products is passed through the body without being utilized. According to Erin Holland "It's one of the reasons our customers keep writing us, amazed they can take smaller amounts of our products and get the same results as three to five times more of another brand".

Tree of Life Seeds wishes you and yours a fun filled and drama free July 4th by offering the below "CBD smart" tips:

1) Don't wait until the fireworks to start your pets on CBD. Most experts suggest starting CBD days beforehand – so you know how your pet responds and the best amount (and timing) to use.

2) Keep in mind edibles must pass through the digestive system. As such sublingual drops deliver more effectively. If you can place drops under your pet's tongue, this is preferable.

3) Consider your pet's weight when supplementing CBD. A quality CBD product should offer a weight-related dosing guide for your pets. Tree of Life Seeds (http://www.treeoflifeseeds.com) offers chewable and liquid products with clear weight-related supplementing instructions.

Tree of Life Seeds (http://www.treeoflifeseeds.com) is a Little Rock, Arkansas based CBD products and industry leading premium hemp genetics group. Genetics developed by Tree of Life Seeds, such as their flagship hybrid, Cherry Wine, can produce CBD as high as 25%, while maintaining almost undetectable levels of psychoactive THC. Our THC free products are derived from responsibly-grown, non-GMO hemp cultivated in the USA, and are 3rd party lab tested to contain no heavy metals, toxins, pesticides, or residual solvents. Each of our premium CBD products are produced with all natural, full spectrum, phytocannabinoid-rich (PCR) oil that is Nano emulsified for 3-5x the absorption of other brands, and are manufactured and packaged in Arkansas. Our truly unique leadership team adheres to the Tree of Life Seeds philosophy of Honesty, Integrity and Stewardship. Through these principles, we feel that the Hemp Industry will reach its full potential as an agricultural crop in the USA. The above statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

