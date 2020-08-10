|
10.08.2020 13:05:00
CBAM Closes Its Twelfth U.S. CLO at $500 Million
NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBAM today announced that it has closed a $500 million collateralized loan obligation ("CLO"), with Bank of America acting as lead arranger. CBAM 2020-12 brings CBAM's total CLO issuance to $10.8 billion since its first CLO closing in June 2017, including its debut European CLO, Vendome Funding 2020-1, which closed in July of this year. Between 2017-2019, CBAM was the 4th largest issuer of new issue U.S. CLOs in the aggregate at $9.9 billion.
As of July 31, 2020, CBAM's AUM stood at approximately $13.0 billion across multiple credit vehicles and separate accounts.
About CBAM
CBAM Partners, LLC an Eldridge Industries business, is an investment management firm and SEC-registered investment adviser founded in 2016 by Don Young, Mike Damaso, and Jay Garrett, headquartered in New York. With $13.0 billion of AUM, CBAM specializes in opportunities across the credit spectrum for institutional clients through separately managed accounts, CLOs, and private funds. To learn more about CBAM please visit www.cbam.com
Media Contact
Prosek Partners
Josh Clarkson / Ben Howard
jclarkson@prosek.com / bhoward@prosek.com
Investor Contact
CBAM
John Bedford
212-603-3106
john@cbam.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbam-closes-its-twelfth-us-clo-at-500-million-301108904.html
SOURCE CBAM Partners
