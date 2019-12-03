03.12.2019 06:00:00

CB Insights Accelerates Global Expansion Through DeepTech Partnership in China

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights, a market intelligence platform that helps corporations discover emerging technologies, is excited to announce a partnership with DeepTech, a Beijing-based media, events, and content company, that will help expand CB Insights' presence in China.

"We've been gathering Chinese startup and venture capital data as well as publishing research on China for many years. We're excited that the DeepTech partnership will accelerate these efforts by providing more data, research, and events for the Chinese market," said Anand Sanwal, CEO and co-founder of CB Insights. "With this partnership, we'll be able to support our clients in China and beyond with data and sharper research insights into what is happening in the fast-growing and innovative Chinese emerging technology market."

"DeepTech is focused on emerging technology-related content and service, and is partnered with global prominent organizations. We firmly believe this collaboration will bring to our local customers rich and professional content and services with valuable insights and global view," said Brandon Zhou, the founder and CEO of DeepTech.

In addition to supporting content and research for global partners, DeepTech has successfully organized notable events focused on emerging technologies with leading technologists, CEOs, founders, and researchers in attendance.

CB Insights is thrilled to welcome DeepTech as a partner that shares our ambition to help the world's most important companies discover, craft and manage their response to emerging technologies and markets. 

About CB Insights
CB Insights helps enterprises accelerate their digital strategy and transformation with data, not opinion. Our machine learning platform finds signals in millions of unstructured documents that help you discover, craft and manage your response to disruptive startups and emerging tech.

About DeepTech
DeepTech is a core technology service provider, focusing on emerging technologies that can be commercialized in the next 3-5 years. Founded in 2016, DeepTech is a top emerging technology media company in China, with 4 million subscribers through different online and offline channels. With its exclusive partnership with MIT Technology Review, IEEE Computer and CoinDesk, DeepTech is now the first choice of cooperation for world-renowned tech media entering the Chinese market.

SOURCE CB Insights

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
02.12.19
Vontobel: Adventsspecial 1: Das Weihnachtsgeschäft brummt
02.12.19
SMI im Plus – Schmolz + Bickenbach im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
02.12.19
Gold gibt Gewinne wieder ab
02.12.19
Jahresendrallye auf der Kippe
02.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
02.12.19
SMI lässt Kontakt nicht abreissen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
SMI im Plus – Schmolz + Bickenbach im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Prognosen für 2019: Diese Experten hatten im Rückblick recht
SMI schliesst nach Rekordhoch klar im Minus -- US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- DAX fällt letztlich unter 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mit Aufschlägen
Hank Paulson: Zwangsdelisting chinesischer Unternehmen von US-Börsen hätte weitreichende Folgen
Schmolz+Bickenbach-Aktionäre kreuzen im Vorfeld der GV medial die Klingen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
ams-Aktie steigt: ams verfügt über gut 27 Prozent der OSRAM-Aktien
November 2019: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
SIX setzt S+B-Aktie wegen der anstehenden GV vorläufig vom Handel aus
Apples AirPods: Experte rechnet mit Nachfrageüberhang zu Weihnachten
November 2019: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst nach Rekordhoch klar im Minus -- US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- DAX fällt letztlich unter 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mit Aufschlägen
Trump-Tweet belastet: Der heimische Markt brach am Montag ein. Auch der DAX rutschte tief ins Minus. Die US-Börsen gaben ebenfalls nach. Zum Wochenstart ging es für die asiatischen Indizes bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;