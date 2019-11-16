Cayucos Water Damage Specialists Reports 'The Small Things That Cost Big Bucks'

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Nov. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The United StatesEnvironmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that the average household leaks waste as much as 10,000 gallons of water per year. "These small leaks add up to higher water bills and expensive repairs," reports Joe Powers, the water damage specialist at ServPro Cayucos.

Common sources of leaks in the home include worn toilet flappers, dripping faucets, leaking valves, and leaking pipes and pipe fittings. Fixing these kinds of leaks can save about 10-percent on water bills.

A leaking faucet may not seem like a big deal, but if a faucet is dripping all day, at a rate of a drop every second, the wasted water amounts to a gallon in only four hours. A running toilet can waste over a gallon of water per hour.

Another seemingly small thing that contributes to water damage is cracked or missing grout. Grout and caulking degrade over time and crack. Water can seep through the tiniest crack and when chunks of caulking are missing, more water seeps from the sink, tub or shower and into the flooring and walls.

In a March 2019 report, Insurance Business America reported that the total amount of insurance payouts for water damage in 2017 was $13 billion and the average claim was around $10,000. The article also stated that neglecting a slow leak "until the damage reaches critical levels" could result in a coverage dispute.

Whether the leak is behind the washer, the kitchen sink, or a running toilet, a little drip can cost big bucks, and be even more expensive if the insurance company determines neglect was the cause.

Other seemingly small things that can add up to serious water damage and expensive repairs include:



Dampness under sinks caused by cracked pipes, loose or rusted fittings.

Water, dampness, and mold in crawl spaces, attics, and basements.

Water that puddles and remains unchanged for more than a day or damp spots on the ground that don't change can be a sign of broken pipes or a faulty septic system.

Landscape watering that lands on exterior walls or the foundation can contribute to water damage and mold. Inspect the watering system and make the necessary adjustments to keep water away from the exterior of the building.

Anyone who is experiencing water damage, or suspects the home or business to have water damage, can contact ServPro Cayucos for an expert evaluation and repairs. ServPro works with the leading insurance companies and also helps property owners file claims and monitor the status of their claim.

