Cavotec’s Nomination Committee ahead of Annual General Meeting 2020

The Nomination Committee of Cavotec SA ("Cavotec”) consists of members appointed by Cavotec’s Board of Directors, in accordance with Cavotec's Internal Regulations. The composition of the members of the Nomination Committee presented below is in line with the recommendations of the Swedish Corporate Governance Code. The main purpose and responsibility of the Nomination Committee is to present proposals for the election and remuneration of the Chairman and the Board of Directors as well as the Auditors to the Annual General Meeting 2020.

The Board of Directors has decided that the four largest shareholders and the Chairman of Cavotec’s Board of Directors shall be represented in the Nomination Committee. On 31 October 2019, the four largest shareholders recorded in the company’s share register were Bure Equity AB (27.1% of the vote), AP4 (9.8% of the vote), Nomina SA (8.1% of the vote) and Founding Shareholders (Stefan Widegren, Lars Hellman and Peter Brandel with families) (11.9 % of the vote).

Upon nomination from the major shareholders, the Board of Directors has appointed the following representatives to the Nomination Committee:

Henrik Blomquist, who represents Bure Equity AB

Thomas Ehlin, who represents The Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund (AP4)

Fabio Cannavale, who represents Nomina SA

Stefan Widegren, who represents the Founding Shareholders

Patrik Tigerschiöld, Chairman of Cavotec’s Board of Directors

The above calculation is based on 94,243,200 shares, which represents the total number of ordinary shares in Cavotec.

Cavotec’s Annual General Meeting for the financial year 1 January 2019 – 31 December 2019 will be held on 15 May 2020. In order for the Nomination Committee to be able to evaluate the proposals received with due care, proposals must be submitted by no later than 18 March 2020. The Nomination Committee’s proposals will be presented in the Notice convening the Annual General Meeting 2020 and on the company’s website.

Shareholders in Cavotec should send proposals to the Nomination Committee by email to nomination@cavotec.com.

