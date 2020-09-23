Cavotec e-truck charging wins major award

An innovative high-power e-truck charging solution, developed by Cavotec in partnership with the Port of Long Beach (POLB) and International Transportation Service (ITS), has won the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) 2020 Facilities Engineering Award .

The POLB Smart e-Truck Charging pilot project enables the rapid and efficient high-power charging of battery powered heavy-duty terminal tractors thereby offering substantial operational, safety, and environmental benefits. The system includes a fixed 150 kW charging unit located in the container yard which extends and connects to a receptacle retrofitted on each e-truck ensuring safe, hands-free operation, easy connection and maintenance, and rapid charging. The project, in its pilot phase, involves retrofitting one out of a total of 650 conventionally powered terminal tractors that are currently in use at POLB, so the potential for improvements in operational efficiency and environmental impact are considerable.

"The technology to handle the substantial power levels needed to charge heavy duty industrial vehicles fast, safe and hands free is a fundamental step to convert the more than 30,000 diesel powered yard trucks operating in ports around the world to more sustainable and cost efficient electrical operations,” said John Connor, Sales Director, Cavotec Ports & Maritime Americas.

"This award demonstrates the power of working together collaboratively to find the best solution to a technical and operational challenge. I’d like to thank everyone at the Port of Long Beach, ITS, and Cavotec for their work on this project,” added Jim Andriotis, Head of Innovation for Cavotec.

The Facilities Engineering Award, now in its seventeenth year, recognizes "excellence and performance by port engineer professionals.” The award was presented to the winners in a ceremony at its annual convention held on September 21-23.

