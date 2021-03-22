Caverion completed a new project for Thermo Fisher Scientific in Lithuania - in just four months

Caverion Corporation Investor news 22 March 2021 at 9.00 a.m. EET

HELSINKI, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion implemented a turnkey project for a new building of the biotechnology company Thermo Fisher Scientific Baltics. The project was implemented in Vilnius, Lithuania, in just four months with a total area of 5,500 square meters.

Caverion was responsible for the Design&Build phases for all technical building solutions. The project also included class C and D cleanroom facilities of 2,300 square meters.



"Normally these projects take at least one and a half or even two years. To deliver this project in just four months sounds like a mission impossible, but the Caverion Lithuania team brought together its best know-how and completed this project on time. We are pleased with the results which can serve as the best practice case for future projects. We are proud that the world leader in serving science entrusted us with this special assignment," says Egidijus Šydeikis, Managing Director, Caverion in Lithuania, which is the part of Caverion Finland Division.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $30 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific Vilnius site (Thermo Fisher Scientific Baltics, UAB) has world-class capabilities in manufacturing products for the life science market and has an outstanding research and development (R&D) center, focused on the development of new products in all aspects of molecular, protein, and cellular biology. Currently Vilnius site employees over 1,300 people in a variety of roles.

Egidijus Šydeikis, Managing Director, Caverion Lithuania, tel. +370 687 22029, egidijus.sydeikis@caverion.com

